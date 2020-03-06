Did You Know: 7 fun things to do this weekend in and outdoors

It’s two weeks until spring and there are plenty of fun things to do indoors and outdoors. Check out these weekend events we thought you’d enjoy.

Friday, March 6

Line Dancing

Line dances and two-stepping all night long. Learn the Git Up amongst some classics.

Lessons 8-9 p.m. followed by an open dance. $5 at the door and no partner necessary.

Prairie Road at the Elks Lodge

They’ll be in the big room with the big dance floor at the Elks.

Eight-Week (Action-Based) Grief Recovery Program

The eight meeting Grief Recovery Method Support Group offers a safe place for grievers to take effective and lasting action, no matter the type of loss experienced. Come learn new tools to effectively work through the grief caused by divorce, estrangement, death of a loved one or any other type of significant emotional loss.

Saturday, March 7

St. Paddy’s Riverside Pub Crawl

$10 Entry. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Horror Anthology Book Signing

Join the BisMan Writers Guild at Ferguson Books for a book signing of their anthology, A Nightmare’s Testimony. We will have several of the book contributors of the book there to chat and sign a copy of the book for you.

Cooking All-Natural

Join Jessica Weisz from Harmony at the Bisman Community Co-op for a free class Cooking All-Natural. We will explore how to shop and cook from the co-op’s bulk bins while incorporating fresh vegetables to create nutritious and delicious meals you will love. Cooking from the bulk bins can help a person feel full longer and save you money. Jessica is a trained chef, yoga instructor, and natural living enthusiast.

“Groovy Cat”- Family Event – Everyone is Welcome

Groovy Kitty Cat! Mysterious and Fun!

Our family events feature art that is specially designed for all ages and skill levels. Get the whole gang together and spend some “non-screen” time creating family memories in a relaxed, creative atmosphere.

