Did You Know: 8 fun things to do this weekend

It’s the last weekend of January and there’s plenty to do with the weekend temperatures expected to be in the 30s and 40s. Get out and enjoy the sunshine with your loved ones.

Here’s this week’s list of activities in Bismarck.

Friday, January 31

Sanctified Auditions

Sanctified is a feature film that will be shooting in May 2020 in the Badlands of North Dakota. There are several Outlaws and Nuns needed for the film.

– No appointments needed. Open Call.

– No video auditions, you must audition in person.

– Men and Women ages 18-70 (no minors) are welcome to audition for Background and Supporting Roles.

– All Background/Supporting Roles Unpaid. Performers will receive meals on set, IMDB credit, a DVD copy of the final film, and 2 Invites to the Red Carpet Premiere.

– Non-Union (non-SAG) performers only.

– Audition scripts are available prior to the audition. All actors will audition using the same audition script.

No Dress Code for Auditions, though it helps to “look the part.”

DO NOT BRING ANY FIREARMS TO THE AUDITION.

For more info go here.

UMary Jazz Festival

The 47th annual University of Mary Jazz Festival features UMary Jazz Ensemble directed by Dr. Brian Lydeen, UMary Vocal Jazz directed by Dr. Tom Porter, and guest artists Aimee Nolte and Justin Binek, vocal jazz, and the Nestor Torres Group featuring Nestor Torres, flute, Ruben Caban, trombone, Jorge Luis Sosa, keyboards, Agustin Conti, bass, Rey Monroig, drums, and Edwin Bonilla, percussion. The concert is free and open to the public. Admission for festival participants begins at 6:45 pm; admission for the general public begins at 7:00 pm.

For more info go here.

Saturday, February 1

St. Mary’s Carnival

The always popular St. Mary’s Carnival is back! The same carnival you love, in the SAME location!

January 31 – February 2!

Join the fun with games on the Midway, Silent and Live Auctions and BINGO!

Midway Hours:

Friday: 5:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

Saturday: 12:00 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

Sunday: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.



Meal Hours:

Friday: 4:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Fish Fry

Saturday: 4:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Baron of Beef Meal

Sunday: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Sausage, pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, fruit, juice, milk, and coffee.

Meal prices–Adults $9.00 and Children Under 12 $4.00

Shuttle Times:

Friday: 4:00 P.M.-10:00 P.M.

Saturday: 12:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

Sunday 9:00 A.M.- 3:00 P.M.

For more info go here.

Interfaith Multicultural Potluck & Cultural Dances

Meet upstairs in the Hillside Aquatic Complex building. Located on E Boulevard across from Simle Middle School.

Food and fellowship with a cultural twist! Bring a dish to share from your culture, meet people of different faiths, and enjoy some great food together. We’ll share the meal together in the Hillside Community Center. All are welcome!

We will also be collecting TP and BP! Bring toilet paper and peanut butter for those in need in the Bismarck area.

For more info go here.

Winter STEM Spectacular – Free Family Event

The Winter STEM Spectacular will feature a wide variety of fun hands-on activities! Activity stations in the works include two engineering design challenges, the Bobsled Blitz and Poppa Penguin; Rocket Reactions (launching plastic caps into the air using a baking soda reaction); Gum & Chocolate and Sweet Self Assembly (both involve taste-testing!); Soda Can Mirror; Nature of Dye; Drawing Machines; Coding With Spheros (Sphero Jousting and Sphero Maze); and more! The toddler play area will be available, too!

For more info go here.

Bismarck | Children’s Fit & Fun Day

Join the Sanford Children’s pediatric team on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Sanford Children’s Play Area inside Kirkwood Mall for kid-friendly fun, games, and prizes.

Kids will visit stations and participate in health-centered activities.

Visit all the stations and receive a ticket to build your own bear. Plus, you’ll have the chance to meet our Sanford pediatric team.

For more info go here.

Sunday, February 2

The Badlands Girl film screening

Join us for a free film screening of “The Badlands Girl” which captures the western culture of North Dakota.

“The Badlands Girl” is a western film produced by Daniel Bielinski. Filmed in the North Dakota Badlands, the 20-minute film tells a story about a rugged frontier woman who is caught between two worlds. Bielinski currently serves as director of theater at the University of Mary in Bismarck and is an actor, writer, and producer.

For more info go here.

Big Game Party at Stonehome

It’s almost time for the Big Game, and if you’re thinking about your party or where to watch it, allow us to help!

TAKE-OUT: Get two pizzas and a growler with house beer fill for only $30, if you own a growler it’s only $25!

DINE-IN: Two pizzas and a pitcher of our house beer for $25!

We want to make sure that your party is as good as possible, so this deal is dine-in or take-out only, be sure to call us at (701) 751-1445 to place your orders on gameday!

The CYO pizza is not available with this offer, and it is available all day on February 2.

For more info go here.