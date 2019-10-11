Did You Know: Break out the snow gear and have some fun

Despite the foot of snow, there are still things to do in the area if you dare to leave your house this weekend and brave the snow.

Friday, October 11

Haunted Fort

7 PM – 11 PM

Fort Abraham Lincoln has long insinuated itself among the ranks of haunted places of North Dakota, by always seeming to provide just enough atmosphere—a retreating footstep here, a fading whisper there—to make the ever-growing sub-culture of paranormal enthusiasts emphatically declare the place to be a haven to phantoms, ghouls, spirits, lingerers-on, or any other name by which a ghost may be called. Even the skeptics, when presented with stranger circumstances than may be easily dismissed by logic, are sometimes forced to use the I-don’t-know-how-to-explain-it shoulder shrug.

Musical Performance: Monty Python’s Spamalot

7:30 PM – 10 PM

Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend. Instead, Spamalot features shenanigans including a line of beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen, and killer rabbits.

Trivia Night

6 PM

Here’s how it works… you buy a table for $10 that seats up to 10 people. You can then have as many or as few people at your table as you want, it’s yours to invite whomever you choose. Everyone at your table plays on the same team so the more minds the better, but, if it’s just one or two of you that’s fine too! Snacks such as popcorn and/or spicy pretzels are complimentary.

Celebrate Recovery

5:45 PM – 8 PM

5:45 pm Dinner

6:30 pm Large Group

7:30 pm Small Groups

Dessert to follow

Saturday, October 12

Self-Defense Workshop

1 PM – 5 PM

General information to help protect yourself and be proactive… and much more. Also includes a Martial Arts demonstration.

Creating a Succulent Garden

1 PM

Create a succulent garden with us at Plant Perfect. Cost varies depending on the pot and succulents you choose for your container garden. Registration required.

Adult Art Breaks

1 PM – 3 PM

Each artist will paint a 16 x 20 acrylic painting – all supplies and instruction included – for $ 20.

Brewery Tour

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

They will give a short tour of Bismarck Brewing, covering the whole process of beer from grain to glass and answering any questions. After the tour, enjoy a free pint in the taproom.

Flu Shot – Kirkwood Mall Clinic

9 AM – 1 PM

Have a safe weekend!