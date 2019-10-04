Did You Know: Create your own adventure this weekend

This weekend, be inspired and create your own adventure. View local exhibits or watch nationally known musicians light up the stage. Each weekend in Bismarck-Mandan offers a unique experience.

Browse below and find what’s happening this weekend in our area.

Friday, October 4

To Be Frank at Old Town Tavern

6 PM –9 PM

To Be Frank will be serving hot dogs and Frito pies at Old Town Tavern tonight and then again on Saturday from 4 pm-10 pm (ish). They’re looking forward to slinging dogs for everyone.

They are behind the patio at Old Town Tavern so ALL AGES are welcome to come by but the patio and bar are 21+.

For more info go here.

Fall Used Book Sale

9 AM – 5:45 PM

Don’t miss the Friends of the Library’s Fall Used Book Sale – October 3-5 in the Library’s meeting rooms. 50,000+ used books will be for sale at $1.00 per pound. CDs, DVDs, and other items are priced separately. Proceeds fund special purchases/projects at the Library.

Sale Hours:

Thursday, Oct. 3: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM;

Friday, Oct. 4: 9:00 AM – 5:45 PM;

Saturday, Oct. 5: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

For more info go here.

Joker Screening

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Joker Screening

AMC Theaters Bismarck

Friday, October 4, 2019

Doors Open 6:30 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Movie Bundle Pass is $25.00

Includes movie ticket, pop, popcorn, 2 comic books, and a coupon

Door prizes will be drawn every 15 minutes starting at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at Comic Realms. Tickets are limited. This movie is rated “R”.

For more info go here.

ND LGBTQ+ Summit

Oct 4 at 5 PM – Oct 6 at 2 PM

Visit www.ndlgbtqsummit.com for more information.

Three Women Artists

5:30 PM

This exhibit features three artists that are Full or Supporting Members of BDAC. Each one has a unique style that expresses their individuality as artists. All three have a theme encompassing nature but depict it in unique styles. This exhibit continues through Oct 26. Jenna Jacobson, Shelly Sayler, and Norleen will be at the opening reception. The reception is free and open to the public.

For more info go here.

Kick-Off a Spooktacular Month With Us

Oct 4 at 9 PM – Oct 6 at 12:45 AM

Be on the lookout for some new original music. Tunes so good it’s scary.

For more info go here.

Saturday, October 5

Global Gala

6 PM – 9 PM

A night of ethnic food, wine, and live music featuring portraits of local New Americans in traditional dress in front of scenic North Dakota landscapes. Come support the welcoming work of Bismarck Global Neighbors while enjoying the coolest gala in town.

For more info go here.

Gary Allan

Bismarck Event Center

DOORS: 6:00 PM

SHOW: 7:00 PM

With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers, and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. Allan re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his twenty-plus year career.

For more info go here.

GameChanger Ideas Festival

8 AM – 5 PM

What’s an ideas festival? It’s a celebration of curiosity! ​Meet some of our nation’s most innovative thinkers, connect to your community, and take some time to explore the big questions.

This year, the GameChanger ideas festival is tackling The American Dream.

For more info go here.

Muddy River Mashers Oktoberfest

3 PM – 6 PM

The Muddy River Masher’s annual event for local homebrewers to showcase their favorite beer recipes. Try samples of local homebrew and enjoy grilled brats. Come out for great craft beers, food and fun

For more info go here.