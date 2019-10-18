Did You Know: Events happening this weekend

You can make your weekend even better by taking advantage of all the things to do in the area.

Friday, Oct. 18

Horror Dash 2019 Official Screening

This is the official screening and awards ceremony for the Dakota Horror Film Dash entries. All entries will be shown. Tickets are $10 and can be bought on Eventbrite or at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. — and don’t forget your costumes!

Haunted Fort

Fort Abraham Lincoln has long insinuated itself among the ranks of haunted places of North Dakota by always seeming to provide just enough atmosphere—a retreating footstep here, a fading whisper there—to make the ever-growing sub-culture of paranormal enthusiasts emphatically declare the place to be a haven to phantoms, ghouls, spirits, lingerers-on, or any other name by which a ghost may be called. Even the skeptics, when presented with stranger circumstances than may be easily dismissed by logic, are sometimes forced to use the I-don’t-know-how-to-explain-it shoulder shrug.

6th Annual First Steps Carnival

Friday, Oct. 18 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at First Steps Central you will find all sorts of games, prizes, raffles, food and a haunted house. All proceeds are to be donated to Heaven’s Helper Soup Cafe.

Bobcats Battle Bruins

Come out Friday night as your ‘Cats look to win their sixth straight game against the Austin Bruins at the VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Paint the Town Pink

Paint the Town Pink is Bismarck’s premier downtown community fundraising event for cancer.

Movie Night with Mike Lindell

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. will be a night with Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of MyPillow, who also funded, produced and appeared in “Unplanned.” This is a film about the youngest clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood whose life-changing experience turns her into an anti-abortion activist. Afterward, they will join in a Q&A session with Mike, as he shares about his experience supporting the film. The movie is free, but popcorn and concessions will be available for purchase.

KX Man Show

The KX Man Show Expo is a unique one-day event that will be held at the Bismarck Event Center. There will be an indoor exhibitor space with displays showcasing a wide range of exciting new products, services and programs that men will find useful in their professional and personal lives.

North Dakota National Period Day Rally

On Oct. 19, 2019, tehre will be a rally for National Period Day — elevating the issue of period poverty and demanding real change to making period products more accessible for all and ending the #TamponTax. This is an inclusive rally. Whether you menstruate or not, everyone is welcome. Bring all your family and friends, bring posters, wear red.

