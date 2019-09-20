Did You Know: Fall into the weekend with fun

The weekend is here and that means it’s time to get out and enjoy some time with your loved ones.

From parades to hayrides, music and more, you won’t run out of ideas for things to do.

Friday, September 20

Ferguson Books Bismarck Bag Sale

10 AM -7 PM

The Dakota’s biggest used bookseller is having their fall bag sale of 2019 in Bismarck. Don’t miss this 2-day sale. It’s only $20 a bag. Bag provided.

For more information go here.

Comedy Jam

7 PM – 10 PM

Calling all lovers of stand-up comedy. Zero 1 Productions presents nationally known comedian John Bush and opening act Andy Hartley. John has performed all across the country and can always be counted on to bring the house down.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at zero1productions.rocks, at the Baymont Inn and Suites front desk, or at the door.

For more info go here.

Later Gator Fall 2019

Welcome to the BIGGEST KIDS SALE IN ND! Over 150+ area families selling their gently used kids items, home decor & more – all at prices at up to 90% off retail! You won’t want to miss this HUGE pop-up event!

For more info go here.

Prairie Pothole Fall Bazaar

5 – 11:30 PM

Come out to the lodge for an immersive, two-day grassroots festival experience that you surely will not find anywhere else in the 701! There’s a diverse line-up of artists that will surely blow your mind. Bring your Guitar or Hand Drum and find yourself a spot in the campfire jams! There is Camping, Music, Art, Workshops, Food, and lots more to enjoy!

For more info go here.

Freedom Gala

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Come hear incredible stories of hope and triumph along with our guest speaker U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

For more info go here.

Bismarck Supper Club

7 PM – 9 PM

Join us for an evening of friendship and local government conversation.

For more info go here.

Saturday, September 21

Applefest

11 AM – 6 PM

The community is invited to the 13th Annual Applefest, a benefit for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, on Sept. 21 -Sept. 22 at Buckstop Junction. Applefest will feature live music, children’s activities and games, face painting, craft, and food vendors, pie-eating contest, hayrides, and more.

For more info go here.

The Bismarck Marathon

7:30 AM – 2 PM

Bismarck’s Marathon has evolved into one of the state’s premier running events. With breathtaking scenery along the out-and-back course that parallels the Missouri River, runners are treated to a fast, flat course that promises experienced runners new PR opportunities and novices a great race experience. What’s more, the course is USATF certified, meaning marathoners hoping to qualify for the Boston Marathon may do so here.

For more info go here.

Autumn Harvest Celebration

8 AM – 8 PM

Member-owners receive 10% off all day! Everyone Welcome! Sample, Raffles, and Music

For more info go here.

Batman Day 2019

10 AM – 5 PM

This is the sixth year DC has organized this event, and once again plans to partner with comic book stores, bookstores, libraries, and schools to highlight one of its flagship characters.

For more info go here.

Museum Day

10 AM – 5 PM

Gateway to Science is participating in Museum Day, a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, September 21, 2019, for two people.

Get your ticket here.

50th Anniversary Fundraiser

11 AM – 6 PM

Outdoor cook-out special celebrating the 50th year of being open and raising money for a great local charity – Carrie’s Kids! Stop by to enjoy a hamburger, chips, and coke for only $5.

For more info go here.

Covering Your Nutritional Bases

11 AM – 12 PM

Have you thought about taking a multivitamin but weren’t convinced it would be useful to your health? Come to this class with an industry professional and learn the facts vs. the fiction on how a multi-vitamin can impact the health of you and your loved ones. Fun and a gift basket raffle will be part of the presentation!

For more info go here.

Sunday, September 22

Sunday Lunch at The Salvation Army

12 PM – 1 PM

Join The Banquet for our free community meal each Sunday at The Salvation Army located at 601 S. Washington St. Bismarck. Mealtime is Noon-1pm. Everyone is welcome!

For more info go here.

Soil Painting Class at Laughing Sun

Soils come in many colors that add beauty to the natural world around us. The class will paint with soils collected from around the United States. Participants will choose their own subject matter and the teacher will give you basic instruction to complete the painting. The class fee is $35 which covers instructional fee, supplies and one beverage of your choice a Laughing Sun. Registration available here.

Have a great weekend!