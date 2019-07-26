Did You Know: Fun things to do at the Fair this weekend

We are putting North Dakota first, so here are some activities and events to take part in at the North Dakota State Fair this weekend.

Friday, July 26

National Memorial Visits North Dakota State Fair

Today at 10 AM – 10 PM

“Remembering Our Fallen” includes photos of our nation’s military Post-9/11 Fallen.

Located at the ND State Fair

Tim McGraw

8 PM – 11 PM

See Tim McGraw Live on July 26 as part of the 2019 Country Showpass.

The Country Showpass does not include gate admission.

Daniel Kosel

1 PM – 1:30 PM

Solo show on Stage 2 at the ND State Fair.

811 Day

10 AM – 5 PM

Back for their 5th year, ND One Call will be providing hydrovacing & line locating demonstrations in the SRT State Fair Park. This day under the festival tent will have fun giveaways and lots of educational opportunities. “Call Before You Dig!”



Location: State Fair Park- Festival Tent

High Dive

Come and be astonished and amazed by the abilities of acrobats as they tell the story of the Adventures of Sinbad! This is a show that will be loved by spectators of all ages.

Location: Stage 7 all nine days of the Fair with showtimes at 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm.

ALL-STAR STUNT DOGS

Come watch America’s favorite stunt dogs as they soar, spin, jump and fly for your entertainment. From large breeds to small, you’ll be mesmerized as these dogs compete in challenges, like triathlon racing and high-jumping. They will even leap into the air to catch flying discs and perform amazing tricks; like jumping rope, walking backward, and doing paw-stands. It’s “Dog-Gone Fun” for all ages!

Showtimes at 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm during all 9 days of the Fair, with an extra performance at 5:30 pm on July 20-21 and July 27.

Location: Stage 3

For the FULL LIST of events and shows for Friday, July 26 go here.

Saturday, July 27

Weezer

8 PM – 10 PM

Ticket does not include gate admission.

NDSF Barrel Bash

7:00 AM – 11:00 PM

2 days of barrel racing with awards and added money PLUS $10,000 Future Fortunes Bonus.

For the FULL LIST of events and shows for Saturday, July 27th go here.

Have a fun and safe weekend!