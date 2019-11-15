Did You Know: Fun things to do this weekend

It’s not too cold to get out this weekend. That’s why we compiled a list of fun things to enjoy with your friends and family.

BISMARCK

Friday, Nov. 15

Production of The Little Mermaid (The Musical)

Support Bismarck’s youth in the production of The Little Mermaid, similar to the classic Disney movie you know and love!

Adults – $10; Students/Seniors – $5; 4 & under – Free.

Nov. 14-17 at Legacy High School in the auditorium. Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

ND Sportsman’s Expo

Back by popular demand is the kids fishing Trout pond and NEW this year and the first time ever to Bismarck, Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel. Come see boats, campers, ice houses, race cars, seminars and so much more.

Partner Yoga/Acro

In this class, Lindsay Masset and her husband, Ryan, will safely guide you step by step to finding balance, poise and strength while balancing on and with people.

Partner Yoga and Partner Acro are two different approaches to a similar idea — working with gravity and partners to make shapes.

This class will allow you to discover both as you ‘base’ and ‘fly’ with a partner instead of just a yoga mat. This class is great for building community, nurturing relationships and creating an insanely strong core.

Bring your own partner or meet a new one in class. This class has no prerequisite other than an open mind and a willing heart. In Partner Yoga/Acro, you’ll be constantly smiling as you find the strength you never knew you had and joy you didn’t realize was possible by learning to trust and utilize the body of another.

BMSO Presents: Holiday Tales

Where else can you experience holiday favorites like Sleigh Ride and Deck the Halls, the music of Queen, Cohen, the Beatles and a bagpiper on the same stage? The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony’s November concerts!

The BMSO welcomes back fan-favorite Aaron Meyer and his Portland-based band for an exciting concert of holiday classics and some fun, familiar rock music, too. Aaron and the BMSO will bring a new twist to old favorites with not only one, but two concert dates.

Trivia Night

This event was rescheduled from Oct 11. Here’s how it works…you buy a table for $10 that seats up to 10 people. You can then have as many or as few people at your table as you want; it’s yours to invite whomever you choose. Everyone at your table plays on the same team so the more minds the better, but, if it’s just one or two of you that’s fine too.

Snacks such as popcorn and/or spicy pretzels are complimentary. Our full bar will be available and we will have gourmet, wood-fired pizzas available for purchase if you come hungry. (Gluten-free pizza is avail by request).

There are prizes throughout the night and the team with the highest score at the end of the night gets a $100 prize from us at Sixteen03. We also will keep a running total of team scores and the team with the highest score after the last Trivia in December wins $250, the team with the second-highest score will receive $100 and the team with the third-highest cumulative score will receive $50!

So, get your table before they sell out, find some friends, and let’s have a great night of fun and trivia!

Saturday, Nov. 16

Shop the Season Shop Local

Shop LOCAL this fall & holiday season. Go to the Target wing, near Caribou Coffee (& Santa’s Village in December), where there will be amazing local businesses, artisans boutiques & crafters ready to fill your shopping list.

Fall STEM Spectacular – Free Family Event

It’s a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) event with FREE hands-on activities for all ages (babies and toddlers up to grandparents).

The Fall STEM Spectacular will feature a wide variety of hands-on activities including a crime scene to investigate and solve, glow-in-the-dark slime, autumn-themed activities, engineering design challenges, making cotton candy, toddler play area, and much more! The Mandan Police Department will be doing fingerprints, and students from the UTTC Intertribal Research & Resource Center will host a station to make and net origami bats.

Bismarck-Mandan Go Red for Women

Join us for the Bismarck Go Red For Women “Ladies Night Out” Event on Nov. 16.

More than 300 women who are committed to fighting heart disease and stroke will come together for the Bismarck Go Red For Women event on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The event will raise vital dollars for research and education to fight heart disease and stroke in women throughout North Dakota.

Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association’s nationwide movement that celebrates the energy, passion and power of women banding together to wipe out heart disease, the number one killer of women. The event includes an engaging and entertaining program, story from a local heart survivor, a heart-healthy dinner, silent auction, diva lounge and other opportunities for attendees to socialize with others who care about heart disease and stroke.

The Go Red Event is being held at the Bavendick State Room at the National Energy Center of Excellence at Bismarck State College. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction.

More than 41 million American women are living with one or more types of cardiovascular disease, yet only one in five view heart disease as their greatest health threat. Cardiovascular disease kills approximately 450,000 women each year, and more women die of cardiovascular disease than the next six causes of death combined, including all forms of cancer. However, cardiovascular disease is also 80 percent preventable. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement helps fund cutting-edge research, conducts lifesaving public and professional educational programs and advocates for the protection of women’s heart health.

MINOT

Saturday, Nov. 16

Holiday Peddlers + Vendors Market 2019

10-5 pm, Nov. 16. Minot Municipal Auditorium

9 AM VIP – 10 AM GENERAL PUBLIC

VIP ACCESS: (Tickets are LIMITED on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-peddlers-vendors-market-vip-access-tickets-76057103845)



Includes:

Mimosa + Muffin Bar ((Muffins by 3andme))

Chinese Auction

Early Access/Best Selection

VIP only specials at each vendor

Swag Bag

Come See Santa! 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take Your Own Photos. (Courtesy of Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys & Books)

Critter’s Up-Close: Zoo Explorers

Join us for this exciting Zoo Explorers class at the Roosevelt Park Zoo where you’ll get to meet some of the Zoo’s Ambassador Animals. Participants will meet and get up close as we learn more about our animal friends. Then we’ll get hands-on and build animal homes based on the animals we meet.

Activities will be held inside the Zoo’s auditorium located inside the Visitor Center with a visit into the zoo (weather dependent).

Topic: Critters Up-Close

Time: 10:30-11:45

Date: Saturday, Nov 16th

Age: Ideal for ages 6-14 (all ages welcome)

Fee: $12 for zoo-members / $15 for non-members

(Price is per person. Adults interested in attending must also register. 2 and under free.)

Good Night Minot

An exciting live stage production is coming to Minot. Featuring the creative talents of Jake Thrailkill and Myles Barcomb in partnership with Good Talk Network productions. Good Night Minot is inspired by the comedy of late-night television, complete with a red carpet experience, opening monologue, featured musical act, skits, audience participation and regional celebrity guests.

Good Night Minot will be filmed before a live studio audience. Doors open and social hour begins at 6:30 PM with full cash bar and live music with the Good Night Minot house band. Seats are limited, get your tickets online now.

Sunday, Nov. 17

BOGO Used Book Sale!

Hey folks! Every Sunday, the books in our Used section are Buy One Get One Free. Paperback books are $2 and hardcover ones are $3 unless marked otherwise.

Come and get ’em! 12 PM – 4 PM