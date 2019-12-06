Did You Know: Get into the holiday spirit with these activities

The holidays are right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to get into the spirit of things.

Friday, December 6

A Christmas Carol

“A Christmas Carol” is a Victorian morality tale of an old and bitter miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, who undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of one evening. Mr. Scrooge is a financier who has devoted his life to the accumulation of wealth.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Parents and their kids are invited to come to Ferguson Books, Mandan for a quick craft activity, treats and a special storytime with stuffed animal friends. Once the storytime is finished, the kids leave their stuffed animals behind at the bookstore to enjoy a fun sleepover! The stuffed animals are then photographed having all sorts of fun while on their overnight adventure, and the photos are uploaded to the bookstore’s social media pages.

The next morning, when the kids arrive to pick up their stuffed animals, they can view all the magical photos of their friends at the bookstore! The stuffed animals may be photographed doing lots of fun activities like making crafts or making friends!

Space is limited so you need to register for this event. Come to the store or call to sign up. 701-751-0708

Saturday, December 7

PART 2: Small Business Saturday Downtown Bismarck

Join us for our Small Business Saturday Downtown Bismarck Part 2 on December 7. Spend your holiday dollars locally and make a day of it! Due to the most recent snowstorm occurring on Small Business Saturday last weekend, another event was planned. Small Business Saturday lifts many of our local businesses so let’s get out and Shop Local.

Santa and a Hayride

Admission: 6 and up is $5. 5 and under Free.

Hayride around the historic town of Buckstop Junction

Visit and Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus free with admission

Surprise bags $1 to $5. Hot drinks and treats.

