Did You Know: Happy November! Here are some things to do this weekend

It’s the first of November, fall is in the air and there are things happening this weekend. Take a look at what we found for you and your family to do.

Bismarck:

Friday, Nov. 1

SheGrows Conference

“In a culture that makes women compete against each other instead of build each other up, SheGrows is a breath of fresh air. It not only engages you to want to get on board with mentorship, but it equips you and gives you the tools to implement this in your own life.”

“There is a growing need for women across generations to connect in mentoring, discipling relationships and be empowered to move forward in them together. From this need, we have created a multi-generational women’s event open to women of all ages to inspire and equip them to find and begin these relationships.”

Shaky Calls at Laughing Sun Bismarck

The Shaky Calls – Bismarck Low-fi Spaghetti Rock & Rollers.

Schlotzsky’s Grand Re-Opening

“To say that Schlotzsky’s is Austin-inspired would be an understatement. They say, ‘We’re not Austin-inspired. We are Austin. Born and Bread.’ (pun intended).”

“Stop by your newly remodeled local Bismarck Schlotzsky’s to be the first to experience Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, which features hand-crafted creations with bold flavors and a spirit of originality.

To celebrate, they’ll have a $6 meal deal all week!”

Dates: Oct. 28, 2019 – Nov. 1, 2019

Details:

– Check out the newly remodeled store while enjoying a special meal deal all week

– $6 Meal Deal includes: a Small The Original, Veggie, Ham & Cheese, or Smoked Turkey sandwich with chips and a Small drink

– Valid all day during regular store hours from 10/28/19-11/1/19

Saturday, Nov. 2

Fall Vendor & Craft Show

There will be over 30 vendors at this show. This a great time to buy for the Holiday season. Free admission.

Little Tykes Ed-Venture

“Little Tykes Ed-Ventures are designed for preschoolers ages 3-4 and are packed with fun and exciting activities. Participants will enjoy learning about and meeting special little critter friends, creating a craft, and enjoying a delightful snack during each event.

Costs are $14 for members and $16 for non-members. Pre-registration is required at least 7 days in advance. An adult guardian chaperone is required to attend, with their child, during this event. A minimum of 6 participants is needed per session.”

Minot:

Friday, Nov. 1

44th Annual Minot Christmas BIG ONE Art & Craft Fair

“The doors will be opened from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Come and shop from the 250+ vendors that will fill over 475 booths with handmade home décor, furniture, candles, jewelry, framed art, photography, sewn items for the kitchen, infant/children’s sewn items, clothing for infants-adults, upcycled/repurposed items, soaps, lotions and other homemade bath and body products, baked goods and SO MUCH MORE!

For more information on THE BIG ONE Art & Craft Fairs, please visit our website www.thebigone.biz or send us an email at info@thebigone.biz.

Tickets: Ticket admission is available at the door the day of the event only. $3.00 for adults, 12 and under are free!”

Saturday, Nov. 2

Holiday Craft Show

Holiday Craft Show at the Minot Municipal Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission.

Sunday, Nov. 3

BOBO Used Book Sale!

“Hey folks! Every Sunday, the books in our Used section are Buy One Get One Free. Paperback books are $2 and hardcover ones are $3 unless marked otherwise.

Come and get ’em!”

