Did You Know: Here are 10 things to do this weekend

We are putting North Dakota first so we found some fun things to do for you this weekend!

Friday, July 19

All-Ages Open Mic Night

7 PM – 9 PM

This is the second monthly open mic night at Ferguson books located at 413 East Broadway in Bismarck.

Feel free to share original writing, songs, readings, or anything else you’d like to share. Keep any prepared material PG-13 only.

The Winter’s Tale

7 PM – 10 PM

This performance takes place at the North Dakota Heritage Center located at 612 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck.

Brianna Helbling & the Outsiders

9 PM – 12:45 AM

They are performing out on the patio at Roby’s Supper Club located at 3796 Highway 25, Mandan.

Sidewalk Sale

10 AM – 9 PM

It’s the July Sidewalk Sale located at 706 Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck. Grab a coffee or smoothie, stroll the halls and check out all the great deals.

North Dakota State Fair

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

July 19-27

Minot, N.D.

2005 Burdick Expy E

The North Dakota State Fair continues to be our state’s largest annual event with more than 300,000 people in attendance over nine days! We feature five nights of big name country artists, two nights of rock concerts and two nights of auto events. Not to mention two nights of action-packed NPRA Bull Riding and Ranch Rodeo. There’s also Fair favorites like the state’s largest carnival and tons of food, shopping and exhibits!

For all the fun events go here.

Saturday, July 20

Trick or Treat Night

6:30 PM – 8 PM

General Sibley Park located at 5001 S Washington St, Bismarck

Pack your pirate or princess costume and some candy when you camp at General Sibley Campground. Feel free to decorate your campsite in the spirit of Halloween – in July! A select panel of judges will award a “Best Halloween Campsite” award.

Dress the cute little monsters up and go trick or treating throughout the campground from 6:30-8pm. And don’t forget to stop at the office for trick or treats.

Summer Days

Jul 17 at 10 AM – Jul 20 at 4 PM

Shop Small during SUMMER DAYS July 17-20 in Downtown Bismarck!

Think Small Business Saturday but Summer Themed…

Stop into participating stores and enjoy doorbusters, in-store promotions, gifts with purchase and more. Grab your gal pals and hit the streets of downtown Bismarck and maybe a pit stop at your favorite downtown restaurant for lunch and cocktails.

Northern Rage Fest

5 PM

Northern Rage Festival takes place at the Bismarck Amvets located at 2402 Railroad Ave.

Tickets: $12 advance // $15 at the door

Lemonade Day in Dickinson

8 AM MDT

The Inaugural Lemonade Day is July 20, 2019, in Dickinson. This event helps teach kids about entrepreneurship by providing resources to start their own lemonade stand/business.

Cowtown Hoedown Vendor / Craft Event

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

City Auditorium in New Salem, ND

400 Main Ave, New Salem ND 58563

The Cowtown Hoedown Vendors are: Tupperware, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, Forever, Dilgers’ Designs, Lilla Rose, Oak Tree Herbal Remedies, Usborne Books, Outlaw Josey’s Mercantile, Signature Homestyles, Plunder Design, Color Street, Red Aspen, Get Reel, Jonathan’s Creations, Moji Life, Organo Gold, The Green Ruff, Jewel Scent, Plumeria Luxury Bath & Body, High Voltage, Senegence (Lipsense), SuzeQue Clothing, Simply Diveh Boutique, Painted Pleasures

Community Betterment Committee will be selling snacks and lunch to raise money to better the community. So don’t forget to support the community at this annual event.

Family- Lunar Party!

1 PM – 3 PM

This Family Lunar Party takes place at the Morton Mandan Public Library located at 609 W Main St, Mandan.

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 Moon Landing! There will be games, crafts, and other activities or all ages.