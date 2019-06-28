Did you know: Here are 15 things to do this weekend in Bismarck-Mandan

We are putting North Dakota first so we gathered 15 fun things to do in Bismarck-Mandan this weekend for you to enjoy!

Friday June 28

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure

Sleepy Hollow Summer Theatre presents Dreamworks

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr.

Evening show is at 7 pm

Bring a blanket, lawn chair, or rent a chair ($1) at the park.

Park opens 1 hour prior to showtime. Concessions available.

Tickets available online or at Eckroth Music, Direct Travel and Subway (excluding Rosser & Walmart Subways) or at the gate on show nights.

McQuade Softball Tournament

Jun 28 at 8 am – Jun 30 at 5 pm

The USA’s Largest non-profit, single weekend slowpitch softball tournament. Teams have come from neighboring places, such as Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana; as far away as Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Washington state and Wyoming; and from 2 Canadian provinces.

Teams have commented that it is more challenging and exciting to play and win in “The McQuade” due to the fact that they’re competing with some of the best teams from throughout the Midwest.

For more information check out their website here.

Stage Stop Parking Lot Party

Jun 28 at 4 pm – Jun 30 at 1 am

Stage Stop is taking it outside for their 1st Annual Parking Lot Party June 28-29.

Featuring live music at 9 pm with Frantic Anarchy Friday night and The Mollies Saturday night.

Come early for some great food, cold drinks & fun in the parking lot – including a dunk tank.

All Aces live at the Elbow Room for McQuade’s

June 28 at 9 pm – 12:30 am

We hear it’s the best (and biggest!) McQuade’s party in town!

Live Comedy at The Post

Jun 28 from 7 pm to 11 pm

Come out for a night of professional stand up comedy!

Your $14 ticket includes popcorn, pretzels and live professional comedy! If you have a group, consider buying a whole table for $100 (seats 8).



Seating is first come first serve.

Doors open at 7 pm for drinks and snacks. Show starts promptly at 8 pm.

Tickets are available at Sixteen03 from 11-2 weekdays and online here.

This is an adults-only event and is 18+.

Get tickets here.

Wombo Combo (9 Piece Jazz Band) at Laughing Sun Bismarck

Jun 28 at 8 pm – Jun 29 at 11 pm

Wombo Combo is a local nine-piece jazz band that features a dynamic playlist, including tunes by Trombone Shorty and Snarky Puppy.

MHS Alumni Jazz Combo

Jun 28 from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Drink At Lakewood located at 4007 Southbay Dr. SE in Mandan.

Summer Campground Programs

June 28 from 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park located 7 miles south of Mandan, ND, on Highway 1806.

Join the state park Interpreter Friday and Saturday evenings at the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park campground amphitheater for fun and exciting programs for all ages even those adults and parents. Flyers and information regarding campground events will be posted here all summer long.

**Dates and programs times are subject to change** Also check out campground bulletin boards for additional program information.

Laughing Sun Mandan-Arnold Jordan

Jun 28 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Arnold Jordan is a solo acoustic artist extraordinaire, playing everything from Blues, Rock, to Americana.

Saturday, June 29

Jun 29 from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm at Sertoma Park in Bismarck

This summer, KX is hosting the Fuzz Butt Strut! This walk/run in Bismarck will raise proceeds for Service Dogs for America. The Fuzz Butt Strut is a fun, leisurely ‘time yourself’ event and is not a competitive race.

Located in Jud, North Dakota, Service Dogs for America facilitates specialized training, education, and placement of service dogs to individuals with special needs without causing financial burdens.

For more information head to the KX website here.

Holy Spirit Tent Revival

Jun 29 at 2 pm

It’s the 4th Annual Holy Spirit Tent Revival on June 29th and 30th.

This event is located at the Sertoma Park Shelter #11 in Bismarck, ND at 2:00 pm each day with a free meal following each service. Please come and feel free to bring along a friend!

Adult Art Break

Jun 29 from 1 pm – 3 pm

Located at Art from the Heart 311 N Mandan Street Ste 4, Bismarck ND.

Come and learn all about watercolors – techniques galore! $20 per artist per session

Get tickets here.

June 29th BisMarket

June 29 from 10 am – 1 pm

Your community farmers market located at Kiwanis Park, along Sweet Ave, on Saturdays from 10am-1pm (June-Oct). Park in Municipal Ballpark lot west entrance.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM -BisMarket Open for shopping

10:00 AM – 12:45 PM – Imagination Playground available for kids of all ages

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM – Musical Entertainment by Brian Gray

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Musical Entertainment by Gary Miller

Louisiana Seafood in Bismarck

3 pm – 4 pm

The A & A Seafood Sales food truck will be serving live crawfish, crabs, fresh shrimp, red snapper, boudin and more!

Get to the Gateway Mall before it’s gone!

Yoga & Drinks on the Riverboat

This is a gentle all levels yoga class on the top deck of the Lewis and Clark Riverboat. Sip your favorite summer cocktail or a drink of your choice, while restoring your nervous system, stimulating your blood flow and relaxing your mind and body. This will be a fun class, with no pressure to have the perfect pose, no expectations or unattainable positions, and NO judgment on yourself or others. This is a great class for first timers, or for a morning with friends before brunch.

For more info go here.

Have a safe weekend and don’t forget to stay hydrated since the heat is kicking in!