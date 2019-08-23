Did You Know: Here are 19 things to do this weekend

With summer coming to a close, there are still plenty of activities to take part in this weekend. Whether it’s going to a concert, heading to the park or taking a yoga class, make sure to get out and enjoy the weather while you can.

We are putting North Dakota first so we compiled 19 things for you and your loved ones to do this weekend.

Friday, August 23

Fast mile/5k/10k/15k Get You Sum 3rd Annual Race

Aug 23 at 6 PM – Aug 24 at 8 AM

The race will begin near the boat ramp & Keel-boat Park on the trail.

The course is flat or downhill all the way to the finish! That’s why it’s called the Fast Mile!

Also there will be fans lined up along the course for support & fun!

Whether your speedy or a walker, it will be fun for all!

*Strollers & Friendly Dogs welcome!

For more info go here.

Fully Loaded at The Silver Dollar

Aug 23 at 9 PM – Aug 25 at 1 AM

Should be a great weekend for Cold Drinks and Great Tunes at the Silver Dollar in Mandan.

For more info go here.

Unleashed! LIVE Rocking the Broken Oar

Aug 23 at 9 PM – Aug 25 at 1 AM

Summer’s not over yet! Come out and celebrate with UNLEASHED! this weekend.

For more info go here.

Summer Campground Programs

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Join the state park Interpreter Friday and Saturday evenings at the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park campground amphitheater for fun and exciting programs for all ages even those adults and parents. Flyers and information regarding campground events will be posted here all summer long.

**Dates and programs times are subject to change**

For more info go here.

Date Night Childcare

5:30 PM – 2 AM

Hosted by Prairie View Daycare in Lincoln

Children may be dropped off at 5:30 PM and must be picked up by 2 AM. Supper will be provided. Special evening rate of $5/child/hour will apply.

For more information go here.

Laughing Sun Mandan-Arnold Jordan

7 PM – 10 PM

Arnold Jordan is a solo acoustic artist extraordinaire, playing everything from Blues, Rock, to Americana!

For more info go here.

Celebrate Recovery Friday Nights

5:45 PM – 8:45 PM

5:45 p.m. Supper

6:30 p.m. Celebrate Recovery Starts

(6:30-7:30 Large Group & 7:30-8/8:30 Small Groups)

Fellowship to follow

There is no formal Childcare for Large Group. However, please bring coloring books, tablets, toys, etc for your children to play with and they can be supervised in the Large Group room until Small Groups are finished.

For more info go here.

Saturday, August 24

Bismarck ND Donut and Beer Festival

4 PM – 8 PM

Donut worry. Beer happy.

It’s the festival Homer Simpson always wanted!

Sign up for the priority list to get first access to tickets! No purchase necessary, so if you think you might want to go, you better get on the list. Sign up here.

Donut and Beer Festival is open to donut lovers of all ages, with beer/cider sampling for those 21 and up and non-alcoholic beverages available as well.

All attendees can enjoy live music, yard games, contests and on-field activities. Bands and other entertainment will be unveiled throughout the summer.

For more info go here.

4th Annual Woofstock

4 PM – 10 PM

Join the fun at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck for an evening of food and live music to support Furry Friends Rockin Rescue. This is one of their biggest events every year.

For more info go here.

4th Annual Misty Waters Marina Car Show And Subie Meet

3 PM – 6 PM

Simply Subies North Dakota Car Cub chapter and Simply Elegant Car Club are putting on this car show with free food and beverages…Featuring DJ Lost Protocol.

For more info go here.

Yoga and Drinks on the Riverboat

10 AM – 11 AM

This is a gentle, all-levels yoga class on the top deck of the Lewis and Clark Riverboat!

Sip your favorite summer cocktail or a drink of your choice, while restoring your nervous system, stimulating your blood flow and relaxing your mind and body. This will be a fun class, with no pressure to have the perfect pose, no expectations or unattainable positions, and NO judgment on yourself or others. This is a great class for first-timers, or for a morning with friends, before brunch.

For more info go here.

SwenTones at Laughing Sun Bismarck

8 PM – 11 PM

Come party with us – this should be a fun one!

Band members:

Mike Swenson

Brian L. Gray

Matt Weaver

Timothy Reed

For more info go here.

Out Here with Animals

10 AM – 2 PM

Out Here with Animals is a time when our love for animals for all shapes and sizes really shines. It is an opportunity for us to provide information on proper pet and animal care, find great homes for animals, and celebrate the community partners and rescues who care for animals year-round. Out Here with Animals will feature a Main Event on Saturday, August 24, including in-store pet and animal adoptions with community groups and more! All Out Here with Animals events are open to the public – and leashed, friendly pets – and will take place at your local Tractor Supply store.

For more info go here.

August 24 – BisMarket

10 AM – 1 PM

This week special events/activities include:

9:00 – 10:00 am: Free Community Yoga with Transitions Yoga

10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Market vendors are open for business

10:00 am – 12:45 pm: Imagination Playground for children

10:00 am – 11:00 am: Tinkergarten

10:00 am – 11:30 am: Musical Entertainment by Aspen Jewkes

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Musical Entertainment by Wayde Schafer

For more info go here.

Mother/Daughter Tea Party

10 AM – 11:30 AM

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Ladies, bring your mothers, daughters, granddaughters, nieces, aunts or a special lady in your life! Wear brightly color apparel and your favorite hat. $5 registration …RSVP to Twila (701-527-2860)

For more info go here.

Darrell’s Brew ‘n Que at Buffalo Commons

2 PM – 8 PM

Be at Buffalo Commons Brewing Company in Mandan on Saturday, August 24 from 2-8 p.m. They’re bringing you true southern comfort food, too! There’s gumbo and jambalaya! You won’t get this on the food truck very often so don’t miss it!

For more info go here.

Sunday, August 25

DanceWorX Fall Open House

3 P – 5 PM

DanceWorX will be hosting an Open House on Sunday, August 25th, 2019. Come hang out, visit with staff and enroll your child in classes for the fall session.



DanceWorX provides a fun, safe learning environment for ages 3 to adult. They offer both a recreational program as well as a competitive one.



For more info go here

Sensational Sundays: “A Bag Worth a Pony” Lecture & Book Signing

2 PM – 3 PM

Show up for a free lecture and book signing by author Marcia Anderson for her book “A Bag Worth A Pony.” The book will be available for sale.

The presentation will use historic photos and bandolier bags to look at how these bag forms have developed over time and discuss contemporary bag makers featured in the book. Anderson was a curator of the Minnesota Historical Society’s museum collections for 30 years.

This program is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota’s Sensational Sundays series. Sensational Sundays are free cultural programs that include a variety of lectures, concerts, movies, and tours.

For more info go here.

Railroad Day

1 PM – 4 PM

The Railroad Museum has railroad cars, new exhibits, and over 3,000 square feet of display of small and large railroad artifacts; a model train display and hundreds of old railroad photos.

Kids of all ages, ride the mini-train “Sky Line Railway”, behind a steam engine operated by engineer Ed Duke of Hensler. Telegraphic demonstration’s by Larry Munson and Chris Heim, speeder displays by John Beck, share stories with railroad employees and retirees and visit the ND Railroad Hall of Fame.

For more info go here.

Free Entrance Day in the National Parks

Celebrate the National Park Service’s 103rd birthday by going to any national park in the U.S. on the 25th.

If you’re attending Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, make sure to be aware of bison and other wild animals and keep a safe distance.