Did You Know: Here are 21 things to do this weekend

A plethora of performances and entertainment are available this weekend as summer starts to draw to a close. Enjoy it while you can! You probably won’t find more things to see and do the rest of the year.

Friday, August 16th

Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale

8 AM – 6 PM

Check out the bargains and treasures at the annual CDHS Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale. They are currently accepting donations at the shelter during regular business hours.

For more info go here.

B-29 FIFI & Company coming to Bismarck

Aug 14 at 9 AM – Aug 18 at 5 PM

Commemorative Air Force B29 B24 Squadron is bringing B-29 Superfortress “FIFI ” to Bismarck, North Dakota this Summer.

Along with FIFI there will be a P-51 Mustang, T-6 Texan & Boeing Stearman. Not only can you see these rare aircraft up close, you can book a ride in any 4 of them.

More details here.

PetSmart Adoption Event

Aug 16 at 6 PM – Aug 18 at 3 PM

Join PetSmart for the National clear the shelters event. All the shelters/rescues in the area are full. For the weekend they will be doing half-off adoption fees on all black cats. They are looking for good homes for their cats, dogs, and bunnies so they can continue to take in more animals in need.

Friday 8/16 6-8pm

Saturday 8/17 11-3pm

Sunday 8/18 12-3pm

For more details go here.

August Mini-Cigarfest

6 PM – 9 PM

It’s a casual get together of cigar smoking.

Prairie Patriot and McClellan’s will have cigars and accessories for sale during Cigarfest. There will be tables, chairs, and great music out by their garage entrance. Feel free to BYOB and a comfy chair if you like.

CIGARfest: a sensory-overloaded utopia for certified cigar lunatics

Call the Prairie Patriot Cigarfest line at 712-8600 for more details.

Pink It Forward 6th Annual Glow in the Dark Golf Event

5 PM – 1 AM

It’s the 6th Annual Glow in the Dark Golf Event.

For more information go here.

WWE LIVE

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

DOORS: 6:00 PM

SHOW: 7:30 PM

For more information and a list of all prohibited items at all WWE events go here.

Live at The Bistro

6 PM – 9 PM

Timmy Hersman will be live out on the patio.

2nd Annual TNM Fishing Tournament

Aug 16 at 6:30 PM – Aug 17 at 4 PM

It’s the 2nd Annual ND EMS Foundation Tom Nehring Memorial Fishing Tournament. This year, the grand prize is $10,000 (based on 150 teams registering).

For complete rules and registration, visit https://ndemsa.org/2019-Fishing-Tournament. Make your campsite reservations early at Van Hook Resort and mention that you are part of the ND EMS Foundation Tournament.

Saturday, August 17th

Open House

10 AM

Black Sheep Tattoo is officially open! Sampson will be offering $50 off of all deposits. Come check out the new shop and eat some Nardello’s pizza!

Harvest Festival

9 AM – 4 PM

A fun-filled event for the whole family featuring entertainment, arts and crafts, old cars and tractors, tours of the buildings, food and beverage, music, shopping, and demonstrations. Acres of Iron car show will there too.

All kids’ activities are free. Admission $5 for ages 9+.

Missouri Valley Historical Society members and kids under 9 get in free.

Proceeds benefit community education of local history through the preservation and expansion of Buckstop Junction.

For more information go here.

Rods N Rock Car Show

9 AM – 3 PM MDT

Mark your calendars for the 10th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show sponsored by Stewart Ranch located in Carson, North Dakota .

For more information contact Dan Stewart at 701-622-3210 or rodsnrock@gmail.com

Suchyfest – Bohemian Hall Suchy family concert

7:30 PM – 10 PM

Chuck Suchy family outdoor concert. Bring a lawn chair, umbrella, etc. Please carpool because parking is limited.

For more information go here.

2nd Annual Canoes for A Cause

12 PM

Meet at Misty Waters boat landing to register.

Join us for the 2nd year of the Leinenkugel’s ‘Canoes For a Cause’.

Help us keep our Missouri riverside clean by supporting our upcoming charity event in the Bismarck-Mandan area!

Jerome Distributing & Leinenkugel’s have partnered to protect the natural beauty of our local Missouri river and they need the community’s help. All proceeds of the float will be donated to the local Bismarck-Mandan Help Keep North Dakota Clean Foundation.

August 17th, 2019 grab your giant flamingo floaty, your canoe, inflatable pool or motorboat and float down the Missouri River! Starting at Misty Waters and finishing at the Broken Oar, it’s a day filled with fun and friendship.

For more information go here.

Cardio & Coffee Trail Run Series

7:45 AM – 9 AM

It’s time for the second season of the Cardio & Coffee Trail Running Series at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park! This a one of a kind event that is a fine blend of elevated outdoor fitness and the enjoyment/education of the finest specialty roast coffee. We’ve basically taken a typical morning run and turned it into an energy-driven morning run on the most beautiful and legendary trails of Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

For more information go here.

Roller Derby BisMan Bombshellz vs FM Derby Girls

7 PM – 9 PM

Doors open at 6:15 pm

Skating starts at 7:00 pm!

Capital Ice Complex – Schaumberg Arena, 1504 Wichita Drive

BisMan Bombshellz vs FM Derby Girls

Tickets:

$10 advance; $12 at the door

All youth (18 & under) FREE

Beer and small snack sales available.

Get close to the action with trackside seating, please feel free to bring your own folding/camping chairs or blankets! Bleacher seating is also available.

Bout Charity: Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character… who make the world a better place.

For more information go here.

Saddle Up Against Cancer Trail Ride

10 AM

Registration is from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM

The Ride starts at 10 AM

From Wilton: 12 miles north on Hwy 41, 3 miles east on New Johns Lake Rd

From Mercer:12 miles south on Hwy 41, 1.5 miles east on New Johns Lake Rd

For more information go here.

Sunday, August 18th

Back 2 School – Family Sunday Funday

The Craftcade is bringing back their popular Family Sunday Funday event right before School picks back up.

Every Sunday is all ages but on Family Sunday Funday they have some CraftCade extras!

Back 2 School Grab bags for every kid!

Door prize drawing for the kids! (Amazon Fire 7: Kids Edition!)

Free Face Painting!

Chance to meet and take pictures with:

Queen Elsa and Captain America!

Pizza, Free Play Arcade Games, Prizes and more!

For more information go here.

North Dakota DIY Walk of Hope

2 PM – 5 PM

Located at the North Dakota Capitol Grounds.

Register as an individual walker or create a team with friends and family. Get creative and have fun with your team!

Team shirts or a theme for your team is encouraged, but not required.

There is no registration fee, but we are raising funds for Resolve, The National Infertility Association who was a huge asset to our legislative endeavors this year.

For more information go here.

Annual Zoo Day

10 AM – 2 PM

Each year, the Young Professional Network helps out at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck. They will work on various projects ranging from weeding, yard maintenance, possibly painting and helping in any way they can.

Volunteers will meet outside the front gates and enter as a group at 10 am. Wear your YP orange. We will volunteer for approximately 2 hours and then a light lunch will be provided at the zoo. After lunch (around 1 pm) there will be an optional private tour of the zoo.

Families welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information go here.

Cosmic Inspiration at Laughing Sun Bismarck

We will be inspired by stars, moons, the cosmos and celestial bodies beyond the galaxy…No painting experience is necessary, all materials and instruction are included- along with your first beverage.

This laid back class will give you the chance to experiment with a variety of watercolor supplies and explore a variety of techniques. Just like the stars in the sky, every piece of art will be unique!

Register here.

Yoga + Donuts at the Capitol

10 AM – 11 AM

Sign up here.

Wake up and smell the sprinkles!

We’re combining our two favorite things: yoga and donuts (of course!) Join us outside at the State Capitol for our Soul Flow class, led by Christine Marie Aull, & complimentary coffee + donuts!

Flow then brunch…it’s how we celebrate Sunday Funday.

Sign up on MindBody or our website – donut miss out 😉

This Vinyasa-style yoga class focuses on harmonizing breath with movement. Our instructor will lead you in a continuous flow where body, breath, and mind are consciously synchronized, refined, and unified.

Find us on the lawn near the front steps of the Capitol!

FYI: Summer Bummer

Just a heads up: if you plan on taking part in any water sports, The ND Dept of Environmental Quality has issued a Blue-Green Algae WARNING for Harmon Lake. This means excessive microcystin levels have been measured and you SHOULD NOT ENTER THE WATER. Individuals should not take part in contact recreational activities (e.g., swimming, water skiing, kayaking, and paddleboarding) or allow pets in the water.

More information can be found at the DEQ website