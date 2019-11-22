Did You Know: Holiday fun this weekend

From craft fairs, plays and comedy to the Holiday Home walk and more, surely there’s something fun you’re searching for this weekend.

Bismarck

Friday, Nov. 22

Pay What You Want Taco Gig

Naive Melody Catering Co., former owners of Taylor Made BBQ are hosting a ‘pay what you want’ taco gig at Dialectic Brewing Company, in Mandan, Nov. 22 at 6.

The Menu:

•Chicken Adobo tacos, with fennel+onion+cilantro slaw.

•Spicy Orange & Poblano Brisket tacos, with purple cabbage, pickled red onion & avocado slices.

For more info go here.

10th Annual Bismarck Christmas Art & Craft Fair

Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 so you don’t miss the 10th Annual Big One Arts & Crafts Fair in Bismarck at the Bismarck Event Center.

The doors will be open on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more info go here.

Moscow Ballet: Great Russian Nutcracker

DOORS: 6 PM

SHOW: 7 PM

This Christmas give your family the gift of Moscow Ballet’s

Great Russian Nutcracker. Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic.

For more info go here.

Comedy Live

It’s a night of professional stand up comedy! Your $25 ticket includes a free drink and live professional comedy.

For more info go here.

Saturday, Nov. 23

The Second Annual Inspired Woman Retreat

“Ready & Resilient” Retreat

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

Ramada by Wyndham in Bismarck

This event will take women on an indoor “hiking adventure” — complete with a “map” for navigating the twists and turns of life, overcoming the painful bumps of adversity, and summiting major challenges through greater resilience.

Our “hike” leaders are speakers who will share their personal stories of adversity and the tools that helped them gain strength when life’s path left them weary and without a compass.

Every woman who attends the Inspired Woman Retreat will leave knowing what she needs the next time she takes an unexpected adventure through adversity.

For more info go here.

Deck the Halls

Take 25% off all in-stock Christmas decor during our 3rd Annual Deck the Halls event this Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more info go here.

Winter Wreath Workshop

Join us Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 2 p.m. for our winter grapevine wreath workshop. The cost is $29.99 to sign up and includes a grapevine wreath and fresh greens. Bows and added decor will be extra.

For more info go here.

Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids

It’s an afternoon of Thanksgiving crafts for kids. There will be stations set up for each participant to choose two projects to create and take home. This event is open to all ages.

Saturday, Nov. 23rd

Come anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. to create your projects

$5 per participant (no registration necessary)

Shenanigans

2730 Paintball Way

For more info go here.

Blue Jean Black Tie Affair

Join TR 4 Heart and Soul for an iconic evening of dinner and dancing. The evening takes place in the amazing Copper Jewel Barn. You will begin the evening with a guest social, supper, TR 4 Heart and Soul guest speeches, a silent and live auction, followed by a dance with Briana Helbling and the Outsiders.

For more info go here.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Bismarck Community Meeting

F5 Project does institution meetings across North Dakota, presenting topics such as entrepreneurial thinking, supporting each other in growth, building community, and reaching for potential beyond the past.

For more info go here.

Holiday Home Walk

The Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association (BMHBA) is excited to partner with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra (BMSO) to present another annual Holiday Home Walk. Proceeds from this event will be presented to the Bismarck-Mandan Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The Holiday Home Walk will be on Sunday, Nov. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at various homes throughout the Bismarck-Mandan area. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 4 from the BMSO and at the BMHBA.

For more info go here.

Sunday Lunch at The Salvation Army

Join The Banquet for our free community meal each Sunday at The Salvation Army located at 601 S. Washington St. Bismarck. The mealtime is from 12 to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

For more info go here.

Minot

Saturday, Nov. 23

Grow With Me Christmas photo

My favorite time of year! Thank you Grow With Me for offering this amazing deal.

Come see me on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 12 to 3:30 p.m. to get a FREE digital professional image of your child for Christmas.

The backdrop has not been selected yet so stay tuned! You can visit my website for any updates as well.

www.mythreeducks.com

5th Annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale

Prairie Sweet Bakery is hosting our 5th Annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale. Some of the items we will have available are pies, buns, rolls, sweet breads, lefsa, cupcakes, goodie trays, and so much more. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Minot

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999 and since then has been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In 2017 there were over 380 locally organized events held throughout the U.S. and around the world. A local Survivor Day event will be held in Minot on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Minot State University starting at 1:30 pm.

To learn more about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, visit afsp.org/SurvivorDay, call 701-371-1194, or email sbruers@afsp.org for further details

Blown Glass Ornaments

Join us for this one of a kind class and experience the rush of making your own glass ornaments using a glass tube and a hot head torch. We’ll have plenty of colors to make these ornaments truly your own. We will demo and explain the process and you will have ten opportunities to make the perfect keeps to take home the next day. $75 per person. All materials included.

11 am. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Spicy Pie Dine To Donate: DLB Elementary

Spicy Pie Minot will host a Dine to Donate event to benefit Des Lacs – Burlington Elementary on Sunday, Nov. 24th.

20% of dine-in & carry out orders from 4 – 9 p.m. will be donated. Stop by for a slice and help Spicy Pie support this local school!

Pictures with Santa at Mouse River Players

Stop into Mouse River Players Community Theatre and have your photo taken with Santa Claus on the set of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”

$5 per photo (cash or check only)

Your full size photo will be emailed to you with a photo release for printing and use.

Photo opportunities will be November 24 from 1:00-3:00 and November 25 immediately after the performance of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” around 4 – 6 p.m.

***Tickets to the show are not required to participate in photos with Santa.***

BOGO Used Book Sale!

Hey folks! Every Sunday, the books in our Used section are Buy One Get One Free. Paperback books are $2 and hardcover ones are $3 unless marked otherwise.

Come and get ’em!

12 – 4 p.m.