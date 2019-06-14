DID YOU KNOW: There are a Ton of Fun Things to do This Weekend

We are putting North Dakota first so we compiled a list of events and gatherings for you!



Friday, June 14th



Downtown Capital Pride Party

9:00 PM – 1:00 AM

FREE, ages 21+ with ID

Whether or not you were on the Riverboat Social Cruise, make your way over to the Toasted Frog in downtown Bismarck. The Pride playlist will be pumping, so bring your friends to get down. FREE appetizers from 9-10:30 p.m. & exclusive Capital Pride drink specials.



Laughing Sun Bismarck-Strings and Wings w/ Chuck and Ben Suchy

6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Two of North Dakota’s greatest artists and Laughing Sun’s award-winning chicken wings!



Missouri River Bluegrass Festival Cross Ranch State Park

This bluegrass festival takes place at Cross Ranch State park along the Missouri River 45 miles out of Bismarck and 14 miles out of Washburn.

Headline bands are Clay Hess band from Ohio and the Edgar Loudermilk band featuring Jeff Autry of Alabama.

It’s a family friendly event

There’s a FREE “learn a bluegrass song workshop” on Saturday for all ages16 and under are FREE to this festival. Camping sites are available .. first come first serve.

For more info call 701-794-3731 or the festival organizer Jill Weise at 701-315-0017.

Jeep Night

Scotty’s Jeep Night Every 2nd Friday of the Month. Bring your Jeep to have some food, fun, and excitement. Mention you brought your Jeep and get a Free Ice Cream Cone.

Summer Camp Programs

Join the state park Interpreter Friday and Saturday evenings at the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park campground amphitheater for fun and exciting programs for all ages even those adults and parents. Flyers and information regarding campground events will be posted here all summer long.

**Dates and programs times are subject to change** Also check out campground bulletin boards for additional program information.

Couples Kayak

The perfect date night. There will be low impact workout on a tandem kayak, then finish the evening with wine, and a yoga style partner stretch on the beach (feel free to bring a blanket or towel). Ticket price is per couple!

Minot’s Ribfest

Kick off your summer with great food, music, and fun at

Minot’s Ribfest located on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds at 2005 Burdick Expy E, Minot, ND.

Sample some delicious barbecue ribs as the best ribbers in the region put their talents to the taste test at this year’s Minot’s Ribfest! You can also enjoy all of the fun activities such as concerts, bounce houses, go-karts, cornhole, The Escape Room and so much more!

The Missing Lynx and Top Dead Center will be playing tonight then come back and hear Johnny Green and the Long Run (an Eagles Tribute Band) on Saturday night. Also, enjoy the Monster Truck Show on Saturday at 2:00 pm with advanced tickets available on the website here.

Saturday, June 15th

Junkin’ at the Junction

Join us for the 5th Annual Junk’n at the Junction for an outdoor flea market on the grounds of the historic town of Buckstop Junction.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and up, children under 12 years of age are admitted free with paid adult. Food and beverages will be available. This event is sponsored by the Missouri Valley Historical Society and proceeds benefit the preservation work at Buckstop Junction.

Dakota Divas Show

The show is located at the Belle Mehus in downtown Bismarck. This event will bring you a variety of entertainers from across the region! Doors will open at 7 pm. Must be 18 years or older. Get your tickets here.

Capital Pride at The Capitol

This is the first year at the Capitol Lawn! A family-friendly, public celebration with something for everyone from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, June 15th. Visit dozens of vendors and community organizations, watch some entertainment on the main stage.

Community Day Festival

New Song Church is hosting a festival in their parking lot for a car & motorcycle show as well as food, vendors, and music from 11am-4pm!

*All donations will help families in need in our community!

Kids Bike Race with 701 Cycle and the Larks

Pedal your way to Harmon Lake for the 701 Cycle Kids Bike Race at Harmon Lake (north of Mandan).

The first 150 kids to register below will receive a FREE Larks bat courtesy of 701 Cycle and Sport. Registration is FREE for kids ages 3-12.

Kids will be split into two age categories:

Younger Kids (Ages 3 -7 ) will ride a short loop around the main shelter.

Older Kids (Ages 8 – 12) will bike a 2-3 mile loop.

Each race will start approximately at 3 pm.

Check-in will begin at 2 pm.

Come before the race or stick around after to jump on the Larks inflatables and hang out with Clark the Lark and Merifeather Lewis.

Register here

Lemonade Day Bismarck-Mandan 2019

Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand. Children who register will receive a free backpack and Entrepreneur Workbook that will teach them to:

– Set a goal

– Create a business plan

– Create a Budget

– Find an investor

– Advertise their business

– Build a lemonade stand

– Provide customer service

– Make spending decisions

Once a youth pays their investor back, they keep all of the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit with a local charity, non-profit or someone in need.

For more information go here.

Welcome House 5k/10k

This is the 2019 5k /10k Fun Run and Walk where all proceeds benefit homeless families served by Welcome House of the Bismarck – Mandan Community. (Registration at 8:30 am)

Races Begin at 9:00am

Registration 8:30 am @ Elks Lodge Patio 900 South Washington, Bismarck, ND

FREE Hotdogs and hamburgers will be served at the Elks Lodge Patio following the Races

We’ll Run/Walk through scenic Seratoma Park and your miles will go against homelessness!

T-shirts, Door Prizes and Silent Auction!

Adults: $35

Youth: $20

Under 8: FREE

BisMarket

Your community farmers market located at Kiwanis Park, along Sweet Ave, on Saturdays from 10am-1pm (June-Oct). Park in Municipal Ballpark lot west entrance.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM BisMarket Open

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Theo Art School

10:00 AM – 12:45 PM Imagination Playground

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tinkergarten

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Musical Entertainment by Gary Miller

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Musical Entertainment by Ukumondays

Yoga & Drinks on the Riverboat

This is a gentle all levels yoga class on the top deck of the Lewis and Clark Riverboat. Sip your favorite summer cocktail or a drink of your choice, while restoring your nervous system, stimulating your blood flow and relaxing your mind and body. This will be a fun class, with no pressure to have the perfect pose, no expectations or unattainable positions, and NO judgment on yourself or others. This is a great class for first timers, or for a morning with friends before brunch.

For more info go here.

Have a safe weekend and don’t forget to do something nice for your dad this Sunday for Father’s Day!