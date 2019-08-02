Did You Know: There’s something for all ages this weekend

There are a ton of things to do this weekend, so we are putting North Dakota first by gathering just a few activities for you to do with your family and friends… Enjoy!

Friday, August 2

Movie in the Park – Happy Gilmore

9:30 PM – 11:30 PM

The movie starts at sunset at the Riverwood Golf Course. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Concessions will also be available for purchase. Guests are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages and snacks to enjoy during the movie.

Invitational Jam Night

8 PM – 11:59 PM

There will be a lot of diversity for this show! Get to The Drink, located at 4007 Southbay Dr. in Mandan to check it out.

8-9PM Zech Sherman (Jazzy vibe instrumental)

9-10PM Grace & Leah Woodke (Acoustic Covers)

10-11PM Robin Sanderson (Acoustic Covers)

11-12PM Bryan Kroh (Mad DJ/Electric Guitar Mix)

12-12:45 PM Natalie Ann (Acoustic Covers)

School Supply Drive

10 AM – 6 PM

School is right around the corner. As you are grabbing school supplies for your kid, pick up a couple of extra items for kids in need and drop them off at any participating store and receive a gift card or discount from that boutique.

For more info, go here.

GOWN SALE

1 PM – 8 PM

SPECIAL BRIDES GAME!! Here are the rules:

1st: Come in and try on whatever catches your eye.

2nd: When you come up to pay, try your luck by spinning the Wheel of Luck and receive anywhere from $25 to $100 off your gown!

There will also be a few selected marked gowns for $69.57. Please do not try to make appointments to see these gowns before the sale as they are in back on a separate rack JUST for the SALE!!

Hosted by Brides on a Dime, located at 227 West Broadway Ave Suit D, Bismarck.

Live at the Starving Rooster!

8 PM – 11 PM

Chris Cady – Americana and acoustic punk. Twenty-year tour veteran solo and with his bands Brother Otis, Sweatband and Violent Hippie.guitar, vocal, harmonica

Located at the Starving Rooster, 512 E Main, Bismarck

Saturday, August 3

Fuzz Butt Strut

8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Roosevelt Park in Minot, N.D. , 1215 E Burdick Expy, Minot

This summer, KX is hosting the Fuzz Butt Strut!

This walk/run in Minot will raise proceeds for Service Dogs for America. The Fuzz Butt Strut is a ‘time yourself’ event and is not a competitive race.

Located in Jud, North Dakota, Service Dogs for America facilitates specialized training, education and placement of service dogs to individuals with special needs without causing financial burdens.

Capital A’Fair

10 AM – 6 PM

This is an annual family-friendly outdoor event with art and craft booths, food vendors, and entertainment. It is outdoors and around the North Dakota State Capitol loop.

Free and open to the public.

MV Music Makers at The Big Latch On

11:15 AM – 11:45 AM

Missouri Valley Music Makers will provide a free class for ages 0-5 during Bismarck’s Big Latch On event on August 3rd. Enjoy many other children’s activities between 9:30 and noon.

Located at Kiwanis Park, 318 S Washington St, Bismarck

Meet Me In Down Dog

9 AM – 10 AM

Transitions Yoga will be at Kiwanis Park every Saturday, June 1st to August 31 (weather permitting) for FREE Yoga.

Bring a mat for yoga and a bag to do some shopping at Bismarket after class.

If we need to cancel the class due to inclement weather, we will make an announcement on FB & Instagram. The class will also appear on MindBody as canceled.

Have a great weekend!