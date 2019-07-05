Did You Know: There’s something for everyone to do this weekend

We are putting North Dakota first so we found something to do for everyone this weekend.

Friday July 5

Find Waldo in Bismarck, North Dakota!

Today at 10 am – 7 pm

The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July.

Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community, including Sweet Treats, ND Heritage Center Gift Shop, Comic Relms, Karmin’s Kitchen, and many more!



Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Bismarck!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. And to make things a little more challenging, Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw, will also be hiding in Ferguson Books & More.

Fore more information go here.

Fresh Peaches and Cherries coming to Bismarck

Today at 5 pm – 6 pm

701 S Washington St, Bismarck

Fresh Farms is coming to town with Sweet Georgia peaches and Washington Dark Cherries.

Peaches are $27 for a 1/4 bushel box (approximately 12.5lb) or $45 for a 1/2 bushel box (approximately 25lb).

Dark Cherries are $30 for approximately 10lbs or $49 for approximately 20lbs.

Maple Syrup is $15 per pint.

Prepay and reserve your fruit here or purchase at the truck! There is a $4 fee to purchase at the truck.

Check out their Facebook group here.

Laughing Sun Mandan- Mike Swenson

Today at 7 pm – 10 pm

316 W Main St in Mandan

Mike Swenson is also a member of the Swentones and will be gracing the Acoustic Sun Stage once again! Come in early and grab yourself a spot.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl at Laughing Sun Bismarck

Today at 8 pm – 11 pm

1023 E Front Ave.

This husband and wife duo puts on a vintage-inspired show that blends blues, swing, country, and Latin sounds. Performing hits from the roaring ’20s to modern classics and originals Sundae + Mr. Goessl utilize the technique, technology, and unique instrumentation to give this little band it’s big band sound. Mr. Goessl’s mesmerizing finger-style guitar dazzles and inspires while Sundae’s sultry vocal interpretations drip with charm and nostalgia.

Saturday July 6

The Custer House “30 Year re-dedication

Tomorrow at 9 am – 5 pm

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park located 7 miles south of Mandan, ND, on Highway 1806.

The year 2019 marks 30-years since the private-public efforts to rebuild the “Custer House” (1989-2019) happened at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Activities will take place throughout the day at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, along with a rededication, Native Voices panel.

Schedule of Activities

– Life of a Frontier Soldier Program – 9:00 am

– Custer Trail Hike – 10:00 am

– Main Event – Rededication of the Custer House 1:00 pm

– Northern Plains Native Voices Panel – Heritage Tourism Then, Today, and

– Ongoing tours of the Custer House visit with General Custer.

July 6th is also the State Parks Visitor Appreciation day with free Entrance and tours during the day.

For more information go here.

Brewery Tour

10:30 am – 11:30 am

Bismarck Brewing located at 1100 Canada Ave. Suite #1 Bismarck.

There will be a short tour of the brewery, covering the whole process of beer from grain to glass and answering any questions. After the tour, enjoy a free pint in the taproom!

For more information go here.



July 6th BisMarket

10 am – 1 pm

Your community farmers market located at Kiwanis Park, along Sweet Ave, on Saturdays from 10am-1pm (June-Oct). Park in Municipal Ballpark lot west entrance.

For more information go here.

2019 Hiking Challenge

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

12 Months 12 Hiking Challenge 2019

#12for12hikes#NDPARKS

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, Scheels, and Gate City Bank welcome you to the “2019 12 Months 12 Hikes Challenge” Last year approx. 3,800 people participated in hikes from January to December. Don’t miss the fun, so get those hiking shoes /boots ready to go the first hike which is the “First Day Hike” Tuesday 1-1-2019 at 1:00 pm.

For more information on how it works go here.

Toddler Zone Summer Saturdays

9 am – 10 am

Sky Zone located at 5003 Ottowa Street.

Toddler Zone is a great shared experience for child and parent. A time for your little ones to discover the joy of being active, bouncing under the supervision of their parents, and without interference from the big kids.

Sundays from 10am-noon, Wednesdays & Fridays from 11am-1pm, and Saturdays from 9am-10am for only $10 per hour.

The park will be open to the little jumpers for hours of exclusive fun! Children from walking age to 6 years old are invited to attend. Jumpers older than 6 are not allowed during Toddler Zone hours. Parents are encouraged to assist their children, but for safety reasons are not allowed to jump. Parents must also be wearing Sky Socks on the trampolines.

For more information go here.