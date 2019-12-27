Did You Know: Things to do this weekend

The New Year is here in a few days! But it’s never too early to have fun. Here are a few things happening this weekend to get you ready for 2020 as well as some other extracurricular activities.

Bismarck

Friday, Dec. 27

New Year Mindset Meditation

Luminate Studios

Shift your mindset from the focus of stressful situations to a more positive, balanced outlook. This is a safe place to let go of what is not serving your higher purpose as a soul being.

Fat Pants to Skinny Jeans: A Weight Loss Workshop

Who’s ready to ditch your fat pants for skinny jeans? Certified health coaches Joelle and Jordan Loftis were. Together, they lost over 40 pounds in less than three months, and they’re ready to show you exactly how they did it—and how you can too.

In this free weight management workshop, you will walk away with a plan to lose fat and keep it off based on a proven system called The Habits of Health.

Make 2020 your healthiest year yet — and bring a friend along for the journey.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Free Yin & Yang DETOX

This is an after Christmas/Pre-New Years Eve for a detox Yin & Yang Yoga flow. In this Yoga class, we will hold Yoga poses so we can get into that deeper stretch, gain flexibility, and learn stillness. I will also be adding flow to detox our bodies, gain muscle strength and lose those calories. This class will be heated to help aid in detox. This class will be free and limited space.

Adult Art Break

This month is all about Christmas! Each artist will paint a 10 x 20 acrylic painting – all supplies and instruction included – for $20.

Drum/Signing Nights at UTTC

We well teach traditional Native American drumming and singing every Saturday from 5 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Making Handmade Books

Create your own journal for the new year!

This workshop explores basic techniques in making a simple softcover and hardcover books by hand. We will use new materials as well as recycled elements from discarded old books. Supplies are provided and a beverage of your choice from Laughing Sun is included in the fee.

Minot

Saturday, Dec. 28

Christmas Lock-In

Dec. 28 jump all night long @ our lock-in 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. What’s more comfy to jump in than your favorite PJs?! Celebrate Christmas by watching holiday movies, grabbing some midnight snacks w/ your best friend, and enjoying a hot cocoa bar. Games & giveaways included in all the fun. Join in the festivities TODAY by calling 701-837-5867. Cost @ $35 for ages 8 to 15 (limited spots).

Minot Minotauros Hockey Night

Dakota Elementary PTA will be sponsoring another fun night of hockey! Help us bring the Magic City Discovery Center to our school and have a fun night out with friends and family. Tickets are available for immediate purchase for $8 each at 7:35 p.m.

Barnes & Noble Baby & Me Storytime

Join us every Sunday for our Baby & Me Storytime, as we read a book and participate in activities featuring sensory growth for your little ones. For caregivers and children ages 0-2. Plus, get a coupon for a free tall, hot or iced Starbucks coffee (Café stores only). Free event.

Sunday, Dec. 29

BOGO Used Book Sale!

Hey folks! Every Sunday, the books in our Used section are Buy One Get One Free. Paperback books are $2 and hardcover ones are $3 unless marked otherwise.

Come and get ’em from 12 to 4 p.m.