BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An Energyve LLC truck rolled over, resulting in a diesel and hydraulic oil spill that impacted a freshwater creek.

The incident occurred approximately 10 miles southeast of Williston, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Energyve LLC estimates 60 gallons of diesel fuel and 20 gallons of hydraulic oil were spilled. Due to the heavy rains, Plum Creek was impacted.

The spill has been contained and cleanup has begun. Personnel from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality have inspected the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.