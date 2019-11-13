Diesel-like odor coming from water in Garrison

Some people smelled a not so pleasant odor coming from their water in one N.D. city.

A diesel-itlike odor was coming from the water in Garrison – which is why the Department of Health was contacted.

After testing the water supply, small traces of known gasoline additives were found, but not enough to cause alarm or harm people drinking it.

The mayor of Garrison says they are staying on top of things. And trying to figure out how it happened in the first place.

“One of the things they noted is that it could come from chemicals from plastic tubing, water lines. It’s very possible that this might be an isolated incident,” says Mayor Stu Merry

The city gets its water from Lake Sakakawea. They will be running more tests and will continue to keep people updated on the situations. And that there haven’t been any more reports of foul-smelling water.