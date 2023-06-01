BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This warm weather is getting everyone ready to dig in the garden, and that goes for United Tribes Technical College as well.

The college is partnering with Native Incorporated, an organization that helps people in their journey to recovery.

Together, they have a community garden– for both adults and children– which helps provide a space for both intervention and prevention. The garden also provides a creative outlet as members are free to grow whatever plant they are interested in.

Cristian DeLong, the youth coordinator at Native Inc, says that the garden is effective in aiding the recovery process as it teaches discipline and self-sufficiency.

“The goal of the garden is to teach the community the skills to grow their own produce, and with that, I think that it will effectively show them how it is to start something and to finish something with their own hands,” said DeLong.

The gardening program will be held biweekly, and if you’d like to learn more, click the link here.