Digital Original: After ghostwriting 30 books, ND man writes his own story

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Loftis is a Bismarck man with rich ideas and deep thoughts. He loves a good conversation and seeing others succeed. He loves to make people laugh and give them something to think about. 

Besides his long list of accolades, ghostwriting 30 books, 15 bestsellers, being a pastor, and creator of a handful of businesses, he’s just a normal guy with everyday struggles like the rest of us. 

His recent journey has taken him to great lengths and he’s found himself at a crossroads where he had to do something different to get different results. 

He came to a point where he was ready to tell his own story. So he wrote a book called, “Today We Win,” where essentially he shows his readers how to win at life.

Throughout his book writing experience, he’s learned that having mentors along the way is essential for personal and professional growth.

His advice for people who are trying to find their purpose or win at life? Ask yourself how you can help others — that will get you there the quickest.

His book launch party is on New Year’s Eve at Co-Studio in Bismarck. For more info go here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

3D Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Gaming"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"

Traditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traditions"

Community Supper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Supper"

VFW Christmas Eve

Thumbnail for the video titled "VFW Christmas Eve"

Holiday Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Workers"

Bismarck Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Firefighters"

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge