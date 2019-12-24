Digital Original: After ghostwriting 30 books, ND man writes his own story

Jordan Loftis is a Bismarck man with rich ideas and deep thoughts. He loves a good conversation and seeing others succeed. He loves to make people laugh and give them something to think about.

Besides his long list of accolades, ghostwriting 30 books, 15 bestsellers, being a pastor, and creator of a handful of businesses, he’s just a normal guy with everyday struggles like the rest of us.

His recent journey has taken him to great lengths and he’s found himself at a crossroads where he had to do something different to get different results.

He came to a point where he was ready to tell his own story. So he wrote a book called, “Today We Win,” where essentially he shows his readers how to win at life.

Throughout his book writing experience, he’s learned that having mentors along the way is essential for personal and professional growth.

His advice for people who are trying to find their purpose or win at life? Ask yourself how you can help others — that will get you there the quickest.

His book launch party is on New Year’s Eve at Co-Studio in Bismarck. For more info go here.