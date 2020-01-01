Digital Original: An inside look into Bismarck Brewing

From grain to glass, for one local brewing company, their goal is to promote a culture where folks come to meet friends and family and share a pint or two of awesome beer.

Bismarck Brewing is located in North Bismarck. It began as a home brewing experiment five years ago and after 3 years, it turned into a large scale brewery on January 30th, 2018.

The tanks at Bismarck Brewing are named after country singers.

Owner and Brew Master Jordan Everart, said he loves this job because at the end of the day he’s actually made something. Everart is 31 years old, graduated high school in Montana and said he’s had a wide range of jobs since then.

In college he said he loved chemistry and science, so when he began home brewing it made sense for him to open a brewery.

“A huge part of brewing is chemistry,” said Everart.

He even went as far as attending the American Brewers Guild, a brewing school in Vermont.





Now, with all the craft beer popularity increasing, Everart said he thought it would be important to show people how his business functions and how they create the beer. So they began giving tours of the brewery and it has become a hit.





He says all grain they use to make the beer at the brewery is directly sourced in North Dakota. They only sell in kegs for now but will be expanding to cans in the future. So far, the distribution of their kegs is all the way to Fargo.

Bismarck Brewing’s reach distribution has grown since they partnered with Johnson Brothers out of Fargo. Everart says he hopes to distribute in his home state of Montana soon.

