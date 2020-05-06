Digital Original: BHS newspaper goes digital to keep students connected during pandemic

Since schools are practicing distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bismarck High School students found a way to keep connected.

Grace Jerome is a 17-year-old junior at BHS and editor of the school newspaper. Since the shutdown, she and her staff of 12 had to get creative in order to keep students informed about what’s going on in their school. So they took the HiHerald Paper and made it digital.

Normally, they have a newspaper with topics like sports, opinions and feature stories. Now, they have a website. It’s been up and running for about six weeks now. On the first day alone, Jerome says the website analytics showed over 1,200 hits from a sports feature piece that was written.

Their journalism instructor, Annie McKenzie, says she is so proud of how they teamed up together to form this website, keeping them connected through this crisis.

Jerome says she is looking forward to sharing more stories with her school and doesn’t know if she will pursue a career in journalism but is leaning toward the management side of things.

Check out the HiHerald Online here.

