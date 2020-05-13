Digital Original: Bismarck woman creates educational kids show on YouTube

Meet Danielle Monzelowsky, a North Dakota woman who created a children’s YouTube channel in the Capital City.

She says she’s been wanting to do this for years and the timing was perfect to launch this relevant show for children.

“Miss Dani Mo is a children’s character dedicated to educational content that sparks curiosity, a love for learning, and personal growth,” said Monzelowsky.

She teaches how to do DIY projects, laundry, cleaning and more. Dani writes original songs for the show and films and edits the entire thing. Her dog Humphrey even makes special appearances in each episode.

Follow her adventures here.