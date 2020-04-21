Digital Original: Bringing Mushroom Cultivation to the People of ND

Mushrooms are in a lot of foods and beverages, such as lattes, coffee and even doughnuts and sandwiches. Even grocery stores across the country carry mushroom supplements.

So how does one get involved in the cultivation side of this fungus? We spoke to a pair of siblings from North Dakota about how they got started in the mushroom business and some of the health benefits.

Meet John Sullivan IV and Chauntel Sullivan, both from Bismarck. About seven years ago, Chauntel introduced her brother to the mushroom world and since then, he was hooked. They started Brutal Twig Mushroom Cultivators a year ago and never looked back.

Brutal Twig was named after a secret hiding spot where they hunt mushrooms. They say they took some mushrooms they found and were able to clone them to sell. There’s a process of about six weeks before the mushrooms are ready to eat.

Right now, regular customers are keeping them pretty busy. With every purchase, they want to donate 10 percent to local non-profits.

They say surprisingly, they have a huge following of ‘Foodie Nerds’ that love the gourmet mushrooms grown by the Sullivans. Even a couple restaurants in BisMan are interested in using them for their menus.

Let’s not forget about the health benefits of mushrooms. The Sullivan’s suggest adding them to salads, soups, pizza, pasta — basically mushrooms are good with everything. They slow signs of aging and reduce the risk of disease.

For more information on Brutal Twig Mushroom Cultivators or just want to try their ‘shrooms, go here.

