Digital Original: Cold Commute in the Capital City

“Winter for us cyclists here in the frozen tundra of North Dakota typically means an end to our riding season,” says DJ Kramer, a bicycling enthusiast in Bismarck. “If you’re like me, the phrase ‘off-season’ does not elicit happy thoughts or feelings.”

Kramer has been biking his whole life, but became more serious about it in the last four years. He works at 701 Cycling and Sports and loves everything about the sport. So much so, that he rides his bike all year round.

He says there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad equipment. He suggests getting creative when it comes to commuting in the cold:

Know the weather. Experiment with layers. Tips from Bike Radar Get some good quality lights! It’s dark during winter, so make sure people can see you. Brake before the turn and always have your outside foot/pedal at 6 o’clock. If you’re unsure about a turn, stick your inside foot down, off the pedal, just in case. You don’t need a fat bike but the wider you can go, the better. The main restriction will be the space you have in the rear triangle of your frame.

*Optional – Studs. Kramer says he has not personally found a need for studding either of his tires, but it isn’t a bad idea if your route is taking you through large portions of iced-over terrain.

To read Kramer’s full blog about the cold commute, go here.