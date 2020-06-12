Digital Original: Executive Director of Dakota West Arts Council named

The Board of Directors of the Dakota West Arts Council (DWAC) has hired Molly McLain as the new executive director beginning in June of 2020.

McLain says she graduated from Valley City State University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She’s been active in the arts world collaborating with schools, artists and performers in North Dakota.

McLain has worked with and for non-profits for over 12 years — the last four and a half years advocating for family farmers, ranchers and rural communities in central and western North Dakota.

Along with a new Director, DWAC is moving offices to the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts Center near Bismarck State College.

