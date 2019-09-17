DIGITAL ORIGINAL: From homeless to helping others

Meet Nan Roth, a 28-year-old Bismarck woman, willing to tell her story of being homeless and having a substance abuse problem in the hope of helping others.

Nan said she grew up in a good home, but nothing could prepare her for the road ahead.

After using drugs intravenously, Nan said her life took a turn for the worse. One she describes as bleak, dismal and sad. In order to fix the brokenness, she turned to a life of crime in order to feel fulfilled.

When she turned 25, she was given the choice to receive help or face criminal charges. She ended up homeless and sold her car for drugs.

It was a life that wasn’t working, so when her family reached out, she finally became willing to do something different in order to see different results.

There was a group of women who showed her a roadmap and a set of rules that made living life in sobriety seem possible.

Nan’s advice for anyone that needs to get sober: Start with getting honest with yourself about where you’re at in your addiction, be open-minded and willing to do something you’ve never done.

September is Recovery Month and here at KX News we’re putting you first by sharing stories of overcoming addiction and the realities of addiction.

If you have a suggestion, email us at ndfirst@kxnet.com.

