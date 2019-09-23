DIGITAL ORIGINAL: From Knoephla and Red Eye to Knowledge and Recovery

As Recovery Month continues, more and more people are opening up about how their life has changed for the better since choosing to remain abstinent from drugs and alcohol.

Twila Johnson, a small-town North Dakota woman in recovery for the last 3 and a half years opens up about how she went from having everything to feeling like she had no purpose in life.

She is a self-described farm girl who likes to say, “I grew up in an area of North Dakota where the food and drink of choice is Knoephla and Red Eye.” Living in a community where alcohol was always a part of social activities.

Twila points to the time in her life when her children grew up and moved out as a turning point. She had difficulty finding purpose in her life, since they didn’t need her anymore.

She got her first DUI shortly after that. She then received a second DUI and wasn’t sure how to manage her life with feelings of unworthiness.

It took a while for her to say “Enough is enough.”

When her oldest son got married, it was a scary time for her because she knew alcohol would be involved. She continued to spin. Eventually running away from home, leaving her husband, her house and family. Thinking her marriage or anything else could be salvaged, and being to sick to realize otherwise.

She found comfort in alcohol, drinking the way she needed to, not the way she wanted to and it was then Twila realized she had a problem.

In 2014, Twila went to treatment the first time and questioned why she was even there. She began attending recovery groups and gained some sobriety but couldn’t maintain it.

She felt like a failure at everything.

A third DUI came and this time it allowed her to slow down.

After that, she put in the work. Daily, Twila set an intentional schedule, attended recovery groups and finally took a step back. Allowing life to unfold naturally and relinquishing control.

Twila says there are tons of resources out there. From transition homes to soup kitchens, there is help for those in need.

If you would like to share your Recovery story with us, send an email to ndfirst@kxnet.com.