Digital Original: From using her hands to sharing her voice, creativity flows out

When it comes to creative people, our state is definitely not lacking. One North Dakota woman describes herself as multi-passionate and chooses to not let one interest consume her life, especially since she has so much to offer.

Andrea Ficeck Falcon is a long-time musician and songwriter in Bismarck. For the last 13 years, she’s also been known as someone who sells handmade goods and visual art.

It’s evolved over time. First starting with crocheted beanies and scarves, she then added clothing, bags, and accessories. She eventually upgraded her sewing machine to do some leatherwork.

As she continued to explore her original loves of ink and acrylic, she played with linocuts, screenprinting, origami, paper quilling, mixed media and painting murals.

Now, after many years of collaborating with other musicians, her latest ventures have led her to create a one-woman band called Ovaflow, using a looper pedal to produce her own music. A looper pedal allows you to record short segments and loop them over and over during a performance.

She said Ovaflow will be a combination of music genres such as Hip Hop, R&B, and Soul and will debut at Laughing Sun in Bismarck on December 26th.

Some musicians that inspire Nolan are Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Joss Stone, Jain, TLC, Salt -N- Peppa, Alecia Keys and Erykah Badu.

“It’s crazy being a woman in the music scene. I want to help get more women on stage,” said Falcon. “Starting with having more guest stars on stage with me.”

Besides music, she works as a manager at Laughing Sun, booking musicians for shows and planning their events.

You can also see her on Wednesday night at Laughing Sun playing with local band Anonymous Phenomenon.

