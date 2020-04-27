Breaking News
Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines

Digital Original: How a ND kayaking business takes precautions during the pandemic

Despite the shutdown, one watersport business is still open. Meet Sandy McKay, owner of Missouri River Kayak Rentals.

This kayaking business began about 12 years ago when this water sport was just beginning to become popular and there were no rental places in the area. It began with only six kayaks and has bloomed from there. 

Missouri River Kayak Rentals is located in Pick City. Trips usually begin at the tailrace area between Pick City and Riverdale, ND. From there, you can paddle downstream to places like Stanton, Washburn, Cross Ranch, Steckle Landing or go on to all the stops in Bismarck. Those include places like Misty Waters, the Lewis and Clark boat ramp, Fox Island and the Desert. 

McKay says she’s had groups from one person up to 42 people. In a normal summer, she rents kayaks out to around 200 people, depending on the weather.  

She says this year should be no different. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, plenty of businesses are closed, but hers is not. McKay tells us kayaking is the perfect opportunity to get out of the house and get on the water while keeping a safe distance between you and your family and friends. 

McKay is taking precautions by cleaning and disinfecting her kayak rentals before and after use to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

“We will alternate our kayaks. I have enough kayaks where we can sanitize, clean up and the kayaks can sit for a 24-hour period. We will put half of them in and when they’re done for that day, we will do the exact same thing. Take them out, sanitize them, get everything ready, take the fresh ones out the following day,” said McKay. 

Right now, McKay says she can put about 45 people in the water.

“I have about 35 kayaks and six tandems. A tandem rents for $65 for the whole day, kayaks are $45 for the whole day,” said McKay.

For more information go here. 

