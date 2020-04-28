Digital Original: How a ND non-profit is moving forward helping Haiti

Coronavirus
In the midst of a pandemic, Ricardo and Nika Pierre-Louis are doing what they can to help a town in Haiti. This North Dakota couple founded Lespwa Lavi… it means “Hope for Life”.

It’s a nonprofit organization that runs an education academy for youth in Haiti.

In February we told you about how they started, but now, with a global pandemic, Ricardo and Nika have had to run things differently.

We spoke to them to find out what steps they’re taking to move forward.

“We suggested hand washing stations. They’ve been limiting contact at the office,” said Nika.

Nika is the President of the nonprofit and says they’ve resulted in Zoom board meetings to determine how to keep the community of Verrettes safe.

The good news, she says, they haven’t heard of anyone in Verrettes getting the virus yet and they’ve still been able to feed over 300 children a day.

Because of COVID-19, their major upcoming fundraiser The Amazing Race For Haiti has been postponed tentatively until July.

For more information about Lespwa Lavi go here.

