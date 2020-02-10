Digital Original: Human Rights exhibit on display in downtown Bismarck

Human rights issues are universal. All over the world, people are faced with different problems that could be based on their gender, race or economic status.

One way for individuals to communicate their experiences with human rights issues is through art. In Bismarck, the third annual Human Rights Arts Festival at the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative (BDAC), is showcasing art inspired by these topics from all over the world.

The festival is sponsored by the Human Family organization out of Fargo. The main goal of the Human Family is to inspire people to discuss topics like human rights and social injustice.





“As artists, it gives us an opportunity to express something out there, and human rights are always a topic. Art can bring people together or allow them to look at things differently,” said Paul Noot, local artist and manager for the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative.

A total of 67 artists are featured in the show from around the globe, including 10 from Bismarck. Some of the topics covered in the pieces include LGBTQ rights, voting rights and immigration.





Noot has one of his own pieces in the show titled, “Unity of Worship,” shown above.

“The piece is more about the spiritual aspect of religion,” Noot explains. “It is not meant to put one religion over the others, it is more to glorify the beauty that we all have a religion, we all believe in something.”

The exhibit is free and runs until the end of February at the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative, located at 222 North Fourth Street. BDAC is open 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.