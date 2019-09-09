DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Indie bookstore blends new and used in digital world

Dane Ferguson is the founder of Ferguson Books, an indie bookstore located in downtown Bismarck. It’s a locally owned and independent bookstore with a large selection of new and pre-owned books.

The idea sparked to life in 2009 when he and his family were living in Grand Forks. Dane said he noticed there was a need for a bookstore, so they responded to the public outcry and founded the first Ferguson Books.

Since then, they opened a second store in Bismarck last November.



































One thing they do regularly is have local or regional authors in the store to do book signings. They enjoy working with the community and hosting creative events.

With all the new stores and shops popping up, Dane had a few words of wisdom for people looking to start their own businesses.

You can find Ferguson Books at 413 East Broadway in downtown Bismarck, or follow them on Facebook for all the details of their upcoming events.