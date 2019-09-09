DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Indie bookstore blends new and used in digital world

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dane Ferguson is the founder of Ferguson Books, an indie bookstore located in downtown Bismarck. It’s a locally owned and independent bookstore with a large selection of new and pre-owned books.

The idea sparked to life in 2009 when he and his family were living in Grand Forks. Dane said he noticed there was a need for a bookstore, so they responded to the public outcry and founded the first Ferguson Books.

Since then, they opened a second store in Bismarck last November.

One thing they do regularly is have local or regional authors in the store to do book signings. They enjoy working with the community and hosting creative events.

With all the new stores and shops popping up, Dane had a few words of wisdom for people looking to start their own businesses.

You can find Ferguson Books at 413 East Broadway in downtown Bismarck, or follow them on Facebook for all the details of their upcoming events.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hope Manor Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope Manor Fundraiser"

School custodian goes above and beyond

Thumbnail for the video titled "School custodian goes above and beyond"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9"

Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!"

West Nile Victim Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Victim Benefit"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Early Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Christmas"

Station West Closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Station West Closing"

Benson County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benson County Fatal"

McKenzie County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie County Fatal"

Grenora bus Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grenora bus Update"

Suicide Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Walk"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Puppy Pool Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppy Pool Party"

ATV Double Fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Double Fatality"

Loan Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loan Forgiveness"

Crane Collapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane Collapse"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss