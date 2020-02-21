Digital Original: Local animal shelter thankful for community support

Support from the city of Minot and the surrounding area has never been in short supply for the Souris Valley Animal Shelter. Now, SVAS is in a situation where they need it most.

The shelter is looking for help in any way possible to reach the goal of $15,000 for a new security system. Assistant Director of Development Katie Taylor said keeping everyone involved at the shelter safe is of utmost importance.

Taylor said that help from individuals and businesses, big or small, has helped the shelter take steps toward a bright future. With events like Giving Hearts Day, the shelter’s ‘Fill-a-stocking’ event and many more, community members have many different ways to help out.

On Feb. 29, SVAS will be partnering up with Badlands Restaurant and Bar for their ‘Pancakes for Paws’ event. For $5, attendees will be served a buffet-style breakfast, and there will also be items up for raffle. All of the proceeds will go directly to the shelter, and tickets can be purchased through SVAS or Badlands up until the day of the event.

For more information about how you can help the Souris Valley Animal Shelter, their community programs and upcoming events, visit their website, svaspets.com, and their Facebook page.

