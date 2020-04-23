Digital Original: Minot Area Council of the Arts launches ‘Stay Home, Make Art’ project

In windows of homes and businesses around Minot, colorful drawing and cutouts of hearts are seen hanging to encourage community members to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspirational art is now also being displayed on the digital billboards which line Broadway.





This is part of a project called, “Stay Home, Make Art”, sponsored by the Minot Area Council of the Arts.

MACA Executive Director Justin Anderson said he saw the idea posted by a fellow artist and thought it would be a fun idea to bring to show recognition for the talent in Minot and the surrounding area, while also being relevant to the global situation.

“Well I saw this image and I thought, well what can I do? I really like this message, I really like what they’ve done with it, but I want to use some local stuff,” Anderson said.

Anderson says putting the art onto the digital billboards came about after talking with Dakota Outdoor Advertising about a way to fill the space MACA had already purchased for advertisements.







“The idea was that I’d be able to collect some of these images, some of this art from local artists, get them out there on my social media and then convert some if not all into a billboard,” Anderson said.

Another aspect of the project is to provide a way for artists to maintain their craft, along with a way for community members to see the local talent, even though galleries are closed.

“Artists are still working. They don’t have a place to display it in public anymore, they don’t have the ability to push sales really like they’ve done before or be commissioned to do things like they used to,” Anderson said.







Anderson says he has seen many positive comments on social media about the project, even from folks outside of the Minot area.

“There have been a lot of people just voicing their excitement on seeing their brother’s work, their son-in-law’s work, whoever it may be. And even out-of-state people just voicing how cool it is that their friend or relative had that opportunity,” Anderson explained.

Anderson acknowledges one of the most important parts of the project is for artists to contribute positivity to the Minot community during this time, any way they can.

