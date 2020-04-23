Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Digital Original: Minot Area Council of the Arts launches ‘Stay Home, Make Art’ project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In windows of homes and businesses around Minot, colorful drawing and cutouts of hearts are seen hanging to encourage community members to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspirational art is now also being displayed on the digital billboards which line Broadway.

This is part of a project called, “Stay Home, Make Art”, sponsored by the Minot Area Council of the Arts.

MACA Executive Director Justin Anderson said he saw the idea posted by a fellow artist and thought it would be a fun idea to bring to show recognition for the talent in Minot and the surrounding area, while also being relevant to the global situation.

“Well I saw this image and I thought, well what can I do? I really like this message, I really like what they’ve done with it, but I want to use some local stuff,” Anderson said.

Anderson says putting the art onto the digital billboards came about after talking with Dakota Outdoor Advertising about a way to fill the space MACA had already purchased for advertisements.

“The idea was that I’d be able to collect some of these images, some of this art from local artists, get them out there on my social media and then convert some if not all into a billboard,” Anderson said.

Another aspect of the project is to provide a way for artists to maintain their craft, along with a way for community members to see the local talent, even though galleries are closed.

“Artists are still working. They don’t have a place to display it in public anymore, they don’t have the ability to push sales really like they’ve done before or be commissioned to do things like they used to,” Anderson said.

Anderson says he has seen many positive comments on social media about the project, even from folks outside of the Minot area.

“There have been a lot of people just voicing their excitement on seeing their brother’s work, their son-in-law’s work, whoever it may be. And even out-of-state people just voicing how cool it is that their friend or relative had that opportunity,” Anderson explained.

Anderson acknowledges one of the most important parts of the project is for artists to contribute positivity to the Minot community during this time, any way they can.

To learn more about the ‘Stay Home, Make Art’ project, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"

Allergies or Covid?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies or Covid?"

Council of the Arts helps local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council of the Arts helps local artists"

Overdose Increase, Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Increase, Ward County"

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Watford City Prepared

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Prepared"

Geocaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geocaching"

Pews Filled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pews Filled"

Family Crisis Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Crisis Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

COVID-19 & Education

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Education"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22"

Weather Whys: Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Whys: Earth Day"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge