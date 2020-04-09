Digital Original: Minot insurance agent starts tab at local coffee shop to fuel those on the frontlines of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Marchelle Mantz, an insurance agent for Country Financial in Minot, decided she wanted to show support for those in the community on the frontlines of battling COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Mantz announced last Saturday she had opened a tab at Broadway Bean & Bagel Co. that was open to members of the Minot Police and Fire Departments, teachers and health care workers.

Mantz says she wanted a way to combine her love for small businesses in Minot with her compassion for those on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“I have a heart for our local businesses and the people on the front lines of this pandemic, so I thought that if I could help both out at the same time, it would be a win-win,” Mantz said.

Mantz says she just wants the essential workers in the Minot communtity to know they are appreciated and supported.

“My favorite part is that it allows the teachers and first responders to know they are appreciated and supported, as well as providing a well-deserved break, while helping, in whatever small way, to keep our small businesses going,” Mantz said.

No matter how long the tab is open, Mantz says she just wanted to show compassion to the community that has shaped her.

“I have been a member of this community my whole life, and it is important to me to give back.”

