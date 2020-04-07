Digital Original: Nicole Gabel has her own classroom, looking forward to her new normal

A Bismarck middle school teacher has returned to active duty. Even though she is teaching special education through distance learning right now, 33-year-old Nicole Gabel will have her own second-grade class starting next year. 

In August last year, Gabel was placed on administrative leave due to a text message scandal and by December, the teacher’s name was cleared. 

She says she has been back working at Bismarck Public Schools since Sept. 23.

Bismarck Public Schools issued a short statement on Dec. 2 on the investigation stating, “A comprehensive investigation on allegations made against BPS employee Nicole Gabel has been completed. The allegations brought forth against Ms. Gabel were refuted. Ms. Gabel has been reassigned to her contracted duties.”

Gabel is happy to have her life back and is ready to face the new normal of teaching through distance learning if the executive order is still in place for schools to be on shutdown. 

