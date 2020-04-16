Digital Original: Stanley woman hosts hand sanitizer drive-thrus in communities across the state

Hannah Landry, owner of Foxden Farms Soapworks in Stanley, sees first hand the importance of staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landry’s husband, Joey is a Mountrail County Sheriff’s Deputy and is one of many first responders across the state on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The importance of keeping loved ones safe is what inspired Landry to create her own hand sanitizer.

“It’s something as a family we really worry about. My husband has to go out on medical calls, and more often than not it’s COVID-19 symptoms. And you talk to the local ambulance crews, as a family, we know them really well. And it’s hard to hear they can’t buy it,” Landry said.

After discovering the overwhelming cost of creating her own homemade hand sanitizer, Landry decided to partner with Germ Off, a company out of Bismarck which makes and supplies hand sanitizer in a variety of sizes, with the correct amount of ingredients recommended by the CDC.

Landry and her husband now make weekly trips to Bismarck during the week to be able to distribute the hand sanitizer at drive-thru locations throughout the state.

“I’m really glad that Germ Off in Bismarck is doing the amount of production they are doing, and they’re working really hard to do that. It is really filling a need in North Dakota,” Landry said.

Landry says the drive-thrus provide a safe way to get the products to people in communities around the state who need it.

Landry says she will also have items from Foxden Farms Soapworks for sale at the drive-thru locations.





You can check out the drive-thru schedule for this weekend below:

Friday 4/17

Tioga 8 – 9:00 a.m. Shopko Parking Lot

8 – 9:00 a.m. Shopko Parking Lot Ray 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Ray Mall Parking Lot

9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Ray Mall Parking Lot Williston 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Walmart Parking Lot

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Walmart Parking Lot Watford City 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Rough Rider Center, Southwest Corner of Parking Lot

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Rough Rider Center, Southwest Corner of Parking Lot New Town 4 – 5 p.m. Shopko Parking Lot

4 – 5 p.m. Shopko Parking Lot Parshall 5 – 6:30 p.m. North Side of City Building

5 – 6:30 p.m. North Side of City Building Stanley 7:30 – 9 p.m. Shopko Parking Lot

Saturday 4/18

Minot 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Football Field parking lot behind Jim Hill

For more information about Foxden Farms Soapworks and how to place an order, click HERE.