Digital Original: The Machining District

As Bismarck continues to grow, we are seeing more restoration and enhancement of districts. The most recent enhancement was the Machining District.

We talked to Daniel Nairn, a planner with the city of Bismarck in the Community Development Department, who gave some insight into the newest district and how it functions.

The Machining District was identified in the 2017 Infill and Redevelopment Plan as a historic industrial area southeast of Bismarck’s central business district that has experienced some commercial redevelopment in recent years.

The Machining District is a historic section of Bismarck, with certain homes and businesses in the northern portions dating back to the early 20th century.

The northern portion near the main BNSF railroad tracks is predominantly industrial, with a residential neighborhood in close proximity, and sometimes directly adjacent to the industrial yards.

A few older industrial buildings have been redeveloped as restaurants and offices. The close proximity to downtown and major infill projects occurring there suggests that market demand for growth in this area will continue, he said.

As with traditional neighborhoods, changes to the residential portions should be compatible with the surroundings.

Nair said it’s nice to see districts and zones getting restored and enhanced because they’re getting a fresh look while honoring the past.