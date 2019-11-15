Digital Original: Upcycled materials turn into treasures

For Kodi Auch, creativity comes naturally and after she had her first baby, she decided to make headbands.

She started giving them as gifts at first and it grew into something more. It began with random bits of material from her grandmother and turned into upcycling boxed treasures, old wedding dresses, and other fabrics.

Now she runs a business called Ivy’s Rose, a unique handmade collection of remixed hair flowers for newborns through adults. The names Ivy and Rose run in the family so Auch decided to use it as her business name.

Auch mostly does online sales but her business is also a part of Pride of Dakota, so she participates in vendor shows as well. Right now, she is preparing for the December Pride of Dakota show, so her desk is full of Christmas items.



















For more information about Ivy’s Rose, go here.