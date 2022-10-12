WISHEK, N.D. (KXNET) — Hundreds of people found their way to Wishek on Wednesday to load up on a German lunch.

A long line stretched out into the lawn at the Wishek Armory for the town’s Sauerkraut Day.

Volunteers were serving up plates of sausage, sauerkraut, and specht.

Wishek is known for its German-Russian heritage, and they’ve been serving up the free lunch since 1925. The lunch also included bingo, a vendor show, and some live music.

“Our goal is usually around 1,300 people,” Wishek city alderman Larry Wald said. “We’ve had as high as 1,800. But our goal is 1,300. If it’s a beautiful day, a lot of people show up.”

Next week, Bison is on the menu. Wishek’s Wildlife Club is hosting its Buffalo supper in the town’s civic center on October 21. They’ve been cooking up buffalo for 51 years.