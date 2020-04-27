Ding Dong Ditch spreads happiness during pandemic

If someone hasn’t pranked you yet, it could happen soon! A childhood prankster game Ding Dong Ditch is being used to bring people happiness right now.

A Facebook group called Ding Dong Drop Some Happiness was created in Bismarck three weeks ago. Since then, it has grown to 2,400 members and is in several countries around the world. The idea for the “prank” is to bring a gift or something special to someone’s house, drop it off on the doorstep, ring the doorbell and run. Friends and family are participating as a way to pass the time during the pandemic.

“You can leave anything. Baked goods, candy, there’s been flowers, face masks, there’s been a lot of fun things left for kids to pass the time like are supplies, bubbles and sidewalk chalk,” said Theresa Moravec, Admin of Ding Dong Ditch.

Moravec says to have fun with it, and get your kids involved to teach them the importance of giving

