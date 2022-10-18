MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — You may have turned down the lights for a quiet dinner, but have you ever eaten in a pitch-dark room?

This week, you can experience something like that in the Magic City.

The Minot Lions Club and the North Dakota Association for the Blind are joining together for Dining in the Dark on Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m.

People will be served a four-course meal while blindfolded and a visually impaired guest will guide the people at their table on how to eat their food.

Each person will also tell the diners about living with little to no sight.

The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to living with visual impairments and to raise money for both groups.

“This is an opportunity to create awareness and not have sympathy, but a new respect. We don’t ask for sympathy. Occasionally we ask for assistance crossing the street, you know different things like that, but it’s really to show people that we’re no different than everybody else,” said Trampes Brown, the president of the North Dakota Association for the Blind.

Tickets are $60 a person and the last day to buy them is on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the Sleep Inn and Suites Conference Center located at 2400 10th St SW in Minot.

If you would like to host your own Dining in the Dark event, you can contact Trampes Brown at (701)-389-7982.