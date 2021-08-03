Dinner on the Prairie connects farmers, ranchers with community

Have you ever wondered where your food comes from?

For many of us, we don’t have a connection to agriculture like generations before us did.

One organization is here to teach people where it comes from.

Dinner on the Prairie brings farmers and ranchers together with people in the community to learn about where their food comes from.

Farmers and ranchers have displays and share their knowledge with attendees.

“There’s a lot more in agriculture, a lot more that is right in your backyard than people ever realize if they don’t have any connection to agriculture. So this is what we’re trying to do is bring people together so they can see that the things they buy in the grocery store is grown only a few miles away and they maybe didn’t realize that,” said Committee Member Amanda Kopp.

The group hopes to move the Dinner on the Prairie to the western part of the state in the future.