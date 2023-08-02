MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Farming and North Dakota go together like bread and butter, but some people in our state have never had the chance to see the farm-to-table experience come to life in front of them.

That’s why a local organization puts on the Dinner on the Prairie event — an evening of fine dining that connects producers to neighbors so that they may learn, see, and taste our locally grown commodities.

During the event, members of the Minot community are able to band together and learn the full truce process of creating farm-to-table food.

Over 20 stations were present during the third annual meal showcase — where local producers set up stations featuring appetizers made from their own crops. They were joined by agriculture experts, who aided the farmers in teaching guests how the appetizer’s ingredients journeyed from the field to the fair.

“North Dakota is one of the biggest growers of sunflowers in the nation,” explained Des Lacs farmer Amanda Copp. “We grow confections and oil sunflowers in the state. Confections are used for the sunflower seeds you get at the gas station and have at the ballpark. Oil sunflower seeds are either used for the cooking oil that you get in the grocery store or for bird food that you buy at the store to feed the birds in your yard.”

“North Dakota is the number one canola producer in the country,” stated producer and ND Crop Improvement Seed Association member Chad Anderson, “but surprisingly, we are very much dwarfed by Canada. We have close to two million acres. Canada has now close to 22 million acres of canola, so they are the big dogs in the canola market. But it really plays well for North Dakota. A lot of Ag research is done in Canada, and a lot of work is done in North Dakota to advance the crop both for producers and end users.”

Farmers say it’s one thing to hear that North Dakota is a top producer of sunflower seeds, canola, and chickpeas — but another to see the raw commodities turn into a meal right in front of their eyes. In addition to Canola, North Dakota is also the top producer of spring wheat, durum wheat, dry peas, dry beans, honey, and flaxseed.

“It is rewarding,” stated farmer Robert Finken. “Typically, I just think of raising the raw commodity. Then it gets sold to a processor, and they are the ones that make the food. A lot of people stop by and want to know how this is prepared. I don’t make the food as far as prepare it, but I raise the raw product.”

Whether it’s a sea of yellow canola outside of your car window or the sound of a combine cutting through miles of grain crops, there’s plenty that can be heard when it comes to growing in North Dakota. Producers, in particular, want to educate people about the process it takes to get food into grocery stores.

“A lot of people who don’t have an ag background who come here — whether it’s for work, through the Air Force Base, whatever it may be — maybe don’t get outside of town a whole lot,” noted Copp. “If they are driving to Bismarck or driving Fargo, they see stuff, but they don’t really understand how big agriculture is in our state, or how much of it is around them in an everyday setting.”

Leaders of the event say they hope people who may not have had a connection to agriculture see it in a different light after interacting with our state’s producers — which will help them understand the excellence that North Dakota’s ag industry provides.