Dinosaur fossil digs continue during the pandemic

Sometimes in life, you just gotta get your hands dirty– including when you’re digging for fossils. We tagged along with a group of dinosaur enthusiasts on Monday near Fort Rice to see what they’ve been uncovering.

“It’s always that really interesting feeling when you first scrape across something and it sounds a little different. It makes that little ping noise,” said Katy Brooke, Fossil Digger.

Brooke has been hunting for that little noise for the last three years, with the North Dakota Geological Survey. Every summer, the group opens fossil digs up to the public. Brooke travels from Montana to uncover a little history piece by piece.

“It’s really satisfying to get to kind of see the process from the scraping little bits of rock into the bucket all the way to getting something out of the ground,” said Brooke.

And their efforts have been successful. Since last year, they’ve uncovered a triceratops skull, teeth from a T-rex and quite a few ribs at a site about 45 minutes south of Mandan. The team is slowly working back a quarry, a section they go back to year after year, uncovering history from an old river bed called Hell Creek– that’s about 67 million years old.

“We try and take little bites every year. And that’s exactly what’s happening here. Every time we go back six inches to a foot at a time we find more bone. There are still people in the state, scientists in the state that are trying to understand the story of North Dakota,” said Jeff Person, Paleontologist.

And even during a pandemic, the thrill of digging up dinosaur bones keeps people coming back for more because they never know what pre-historic North Dakotan they might find next.

Speaking of the pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask as they head out to the dig site.

