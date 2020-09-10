Dinosaurs are taking over Dakota Square Mall this weekend

We’ve told you about dinosaur fossils being found in North Dakota, but now you have the opportunity to see the animals live and in-person — Well, kind of.

Jurassic Empire is taking over Dakota Square Mall in Minot with over 100 moving and roaring dinosaurs to see and experience.

The general manager for the traveling exhibit says they have made a few changes due to the pandemic, including removing the ride-able dinosaurs for kids.

But, he says they’re still excited to provide an interactive an educational tool for people of all ages.

“Each dinosaur will have a sign in front of it and they get to read about it what it is, what is was and how it roars moves breathes and how they have all the motion and action with that,” General Manager of Jurassic Empire David Eldika said.

The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 on Sunday.